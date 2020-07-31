Left Menu
Development News Edition

Future Lifestyle Fashions Q4 net loss at Rs 148.65 cr

FLFL's total expenses stood at Rs 1,579.55 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,348.39 crore, up 17.14 per cent. For the fiscal year 2019-20, FLFL had a net loss of Rs 53.04 crore. It has reported a net profit of Rs 189 crore in the previous year.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:03 IST
Future Lifestyle Fashions Q4 net loss at Rs 148.65 cr

Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Friday reported a consolidated loss of Rs 148.65 crore for the quarter ended on March 2020. The company had posted a profit after tax of Rs 74.67 crore during the January-March quarter a year ago, Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd (FLFL) said in a BSE filing.

Its total income was up 4.47 per cent to Rs 1,442.96 crore during the quarter under review as against Rs 1,381.19 crore in the corresponding quarter a year ago. FLFL's total expenses stood at Rs 1,579.55 crore during the quarter under review as compared to Rs 1,348.39 crore, up 17.14 per cent.

For the fiscal year 2019-20, FLFL had a net loss of Rs 53.04 crore. It has reported a net profit of Rs 189 crore in the previous year. Its revenue from operations in fiscal was up 9.93 per cent to Rs 6,297.30 crore. It was Rs 5,728.12 crore in 2018-19.

Shares of Future Lifestyle Fashions Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 115 per unit on the BSE, down 4.88 per cent over the previous close..

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Venezuela supreme court approves extradition request to Italy for ex-oil czar

Venezuelas supreme court said on Friday it had approved a request to Italy for the extradition of Rafael Ramirez, a once powerful oil minister and former head of state oil company Petroleos de Venezuela, on corruption charges. Authorities o...

Maha Metro BSNL lines misused for intl calls, Rs 9.84L loss

The BSNL numbers of Maha Metrowere fraudulently used to make international calls to the tuneof Rs 9.84 lakh after which officials lodged a complaint withSadar police in NagpurAn official said two BSNL lines were hacked by cyberfrauds using ...

Portland has night without tear gas as feds withdraw

Portland had its first night in weeks without tear gas after state police took over from federal agents guarding a courthouse that has been the focal point of violence between protesters and tactical officers. Agents withdrew under a deal b...

LJP urges EC to conduct Bihar assembly polls at appropriate time after COVID-19 situation improves

By Joymala Bagchi Lok Janshakti Party LJP, which is a constituent of ruling NDA, has said Election Commission should assembly elections in the state at appropriate time after COVID-19 situation improves.In a letter to the poll panel, the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020