Facebook brings 'official music videos' to India

Users in India will be able to watch content from the country's top music labels — T-Series Music, Zee Music Company, and Yash Raj Films, a statement said. "Over the past year, we have been working with partners in the Indian music industry to build the foundation of a music video experience for our consumers, and are thrilled to launch official music videos on the platform," Facebook India Director and Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 22:54 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 22:44 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Facebook on Friday introduced 'official music videos' in India to showcase music videos from labels like T-Series Music, Zee Music Company, and Yash Raj Films on its platform. The music video experience on Facebook is available in India, Thailand, and the US. Users in India will be able to watch content from the country's top music labels — T-Series Music, Zee Music Company, and Yash Raj Films, a statement said.

"Over the past year, we have been working with partners in the Indian music industry to build the foundation of a music video experience for our consumers, and are thrilled to launch official music videos on the platform," Facebook India Director and Head of Partnerships Manish Chopra said. He added that the company will continue to find opportunities to add more unique social sharing experiences and bring music into the ways people share and connect on Facebook.

Facebook said 'official music videos' will "create new social experiences that go beyond just watching the video". "On Facebook, you will be able to discover new artists and tracks through social sharing, clicking through to a song from a Music Video shared to a friend's story or a post in news feed," it said.

It also added that without leaving Facebook, you can connect with and learn more about an artist and their creative ambitions, watch the story behind their music on their page, label page and connect through real-time interactions on Facebook Live. Users can access the videos in different ways, including on Facebook Watch. They can also access and discover music videos directly on their news feed allowing friends and family to share their favourite music, or through search.

