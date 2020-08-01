MIT-SDE becomes the first Indian institute to collaborate with LinkedIn Learning

Left Menu
MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE) is among the premium distance learning institutes of India. It is a part of MIT Group of Institutions, an eminent educational body of Maharashtra.

Pune (Maharashtra) [India] Aug 1 (ANI/PRNewswire): MIT School of Distance Education (MIT-SDE) is among the premium distance learning institutes of India. It is a part of MIT Group of Institutions, an eminent educational body of Maharashtra. This digital learning wing was incepted by the group to empower those individuals who are unable to attend regular classes owing to physical barriers, familial responsibilities, and professional commitments. So far, it has helped over 5,000 such individuals to reshape their careers.

Currently, MIT-SDE offers management courses in different specializations that are spanned across varied durations. The learners can choose from a 12-month Post Graduate Certificate in Management (PGCM), 18-month Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), and a 24-month Post Graduate Diploma in Business Administration (PGDBA). These courses are available in exciting specializations such as Marketing Management, Material Management, and Supply Chain Management along with customary disciplines such as HR Management and Project Management.

The institute has deployed a robust Learning Management System wherein all study materials are uploaded for the ease of learners. The study materials include video lectures, notes, and e-books prepared by industry experts. MIT-SDE partners with Wiley Publications to ensure the authentication of all its learning materials. Students can access all the materials just by logging in to their accounts.

The study materials are self-explanatory and created in a way to impart theoretical as well as practical knowledge to the learners. Along with imparting field-specific knowledge, MIT-SDE endeavors to upgrade the skills of candidates and enhance their personality to make them industry-ready. It trains the candidates such that they are immediately absorbed in the industry after completing their course.

For this, they organize several webinars and personality development sessions. Recently, MIT-SDE went one more step forward by collaborating with Linkedin Learning, an e-learning platform that offers expert-led skill development video courses. Linkedin Learning contains more than 16000 courses across different verticals designed using adaptive learning methodology. These courses allow individuals to upgrade their knowledge to sync with the ongoing scenario. Furthermore, the courses also facilitate individuals to enhance their employability skills.

The courses available on the platform are in-line with international bodies that grant certification. These include Project Management Institute (PMI), Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM), National Association of State Boards of Accountancy (NASBA), International Institute of Business Analysis (IIBA), and the Computing Technology Industry Association (CompTIA). In order to access these courses, learners have to take paid yearly membership, which costs Rs 16,800. However, MIT-SDE will offer the yearly membership to its students at a nominal cost.

The students can get the membership at Rs 5,000 during the offer period i.e. August 10th to August 25th, and Rs 6,500 henceforth. In fact, there's even an early discount of Rs 1,000 for those students who avail the membership before August 8th; they can claim the membership at Rs 4,000. "At MIT-SDE, we believe in shaping the career of individuals. We endeavor to impart courses that prepare individuals for the corporate world and that allow them to make their position in the industry. That is why we focus on all-round development of students and for that, we offer personality development sessions in addition to the course contents. Furthermore, we also provide career guidance and placement support to all our learners. Our partnership with Linkedin Learning is a step forward in this direction. We believe that this partnership will bring new avenues for our students. With Linkedin Learning, students can upgrade their business, creative and technology-related skills. With advanced and relevant skills, these individuals gain an edge that empowers them to shine amidst competition," said Prof Dr Suhrud Neurgaonkar, Director of MIT-SDE.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

