Suzuki Motorcycle India July sales fall 50 pc to 34,412 units

Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd on Saturday reported 50 per cent decline in total sales at 34,412 units in July amid the coronavirus pandemic. The company had sold a total of 69,236 units in the same month last year.

Domestic sales were at 31,421 units last month, as against 62,366 units in July 2019, down 50 per cent, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt Ltd (SMIPL) said in a statement. The company said it exported 2,991 units in July 2020.

"With the unlock phase, the automobile industry is now marching towards normalcy in terms of production, distribution and sales while continuing to adhere to all the precautionary measures. From August 2020, we will try our best to achieve pre-COVID-19 production and sales volume," SMIPL Managing Director Koichiro Hirao said. He further said, "the gradual increase in our sales that we witnessed in only the second full month of resuming manufacturing operations has been made possible after the launch of our doorstep sales and after sales service program – 'Suzuki at Your Doorstep'." Considering that these days most customers search about a Suzuki product online before purchasing, the company has added the digital model of sales as well, Hirao added.

The online platform is currently operational across 279 dealerships, the company said..