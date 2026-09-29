AAP councillors misbehaved with security personnel deployed at Municipal House: Leader of the House Jai Bhagwan Yadav

Leader of the House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Jai Bhagwan Yadav, on Tuesday expressed serious concern over the incident that occurred during the meeting of the Municipal House. He said that no compromise whatsoever can be made with the dignity, discipline and security arrangements of the House. Yadav alleged that Aam Aadmi Party Leader of Opposition Ankush Narang and other AAP councillors misbehaved with the security personnel deployed at the Municipal House while entering the premises and allegedly engaged in pushing and shoving with them.

He said that the meeting of the General House of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi was proceeding smoothly and in an orderly manner today. “During the meeting, councillors were engaged in meaningful discussions on important issues concerning the people of Delhi, particularly pollution, unauthorised construction and other serious matters of public interest. Various councillors were placing their suggestions before the House, and serious deliberations were being held on issues related to public welfare,” he said. He said that during discussions on such important issues, all elected representatives are expected to participate positively and constructively in the proceedings of the House. However, the Aam Aadmi Party councillors did not participate in the discussion at the beginning of the meeting and arrived in the House nearly two hours late.

The Leader of the House alleged that when Aam Aadmi Party LoP arrived to enter the House, the security personnel asked him to use the designated and appropriate entry gate. During this time, Narang and some councillors accompanying him allegedly argued with the security personnel and engaged in pushing, shoving and misbehaviour with them. Yadav said that the security personnel were performing their duties to maintain security arrangements in the House. Ensuring compliance with the designated entry gate and security protocols is their responsibility. Every elected representative is expected to cooperate with security personnel and treat them with due respect.

“Security arrangements are not meant for any particular party or individual; they are in place for the security of the entire Municipal House. Preventing security personnel from performing their duties, pushing or shoving them, or misbehaving with them cannot be justified under any circumstances,” he said. Replying to this, LoP Ankush Narang accused the security at the House of preventing all AAP councilors from entering the House.

“In today's House meeting held at Civic Centre, MCD headquarters, the security guards of the BJP-ruled MCD attempted to prevent all AAP councillors from entering the House. When all "AAP" councillors reached the House, Deputy Mayor Dr. Monika Pant, who was presiding over the meeting, adjourned the House session and left the premises. Why is the BJP government so afraid of questions and the voice of the opposition?” Narang posted on X. “Preventing elected representatives of the people from speaking in the House is an insult to the democratic system and issues of public interest. The BJP will have to answer why it is running away from running the House,” he further posted. (ANI)