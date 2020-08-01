Left Menu
Development News Edition

Honda Cars reports 47 pc decline in domestic sales in July

"The company gradually ramped up its production to 60 per cent of pre-COVID level in July and despatched the entire available factory stock with us, registering a sequential growth of 285 per cent over June," Goel noted. While there have been intermittent local lockdowns in certain markets for COVID-19 prevention, the rise in demand is surely leading to month-on-month recovery for car sales, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-08-2020 20:22 IST | Created: 01-08-2020 20:17 IST
Honda Cars reports 47 pc decline in domestic sales in July
The company had sold 10,250 units in the domestic market in July 2019, HCIL said in a statement. Image Credit: Wikimedia

Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) on Saturday reported a 47.48 per cent decline in domestic sales at 5,383 units in July. The company had sold 10,250 units in the domestic market in July 2019, HCIL said in a statement.

Exports stood at 282 units last month, it added. "July was action-packed for us as we launched three models - new WR-V, Civic BS-VI diesel and all-new 5th generation City, which have helped us create excitement in the market and improve buying sentiment," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Rajesh Goel said.

The City, in particular, has received an astounding customer response and has been able to stimulate the mid-size sedan segment, he added. "The company gradually ramped up its production to 60 per cent of the pre-COVID level in July and despatched the entire available factory stock with us, registering a sequential growth of 285 per cent over June," Goel noted.

While there have been intermittent local lockdowns in certain markets for COVID-19 prevention, the rise in demand is surely leading to month-on-month recovery for car sales, he added. "With festive season ahead of us, we are quite positive about the industry getting back on track gradually," Goel said.

TRENDING

Aquaman 2 creators under pressure to remove Amber Heard, new release date revealed

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

The Vampire Diaries Season 9: Will Ian Somerhalder, Nina Dobrev reprise their role?

'Payment sent' - travel giant CWT pays $4.5 mln ransom to cyber criminals

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Patnaik inaugurates two COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Saturday inaugurated two dedicated COVID-19 hospitals in Ganjam district, which has emerged as the hotspot of the disease in the state. The district has so far reported 99 coronavirus deaths and more ...

Hamilton takes pole position for British GP ahead of Bottas

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the British Grand Prix and clinched a record-extending 91st pole position on Saturday. He needs five more wins to equal Michael Schumachers Formula One record of 91 GP wins. The defending champion is...

Muslim Cong MLAs offer Eid prayers at Jaisalmer hotel

Muslim MLAs belonging to Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlots camp offered Eid prayers at Jaisalmers Suryagarh hotel on Saturday, Congress sources said a day after party legislators were shifted there from Jaipur ahead of the state assemb...

Karnataka records 5,172 new COVID-19 cases

As many as 5,172 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported in Karnataka on Saturday, taking the states count of coronavirus cases to 1,29,287. The active cases in the state now stand at 73,219 while 53,648 people have been discharged.5...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020