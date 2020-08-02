Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIIB in discussion with India for financing of ambitious USD 8-bn health infra scheme

The Beijing-based multilateral funding agency had earlier approved a financial assistance of USD 1.2 billion for India to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. "The Government of India has discussed about its ambitious scheme of strengthening the health infrastructure.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-08-2020 13:40 IST | Created: 02-08-2020 13:40 IST
AIIB in discussion with India for financing of ambitious USD 8-bn health infra scheme

The Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB) is in discussion with the Indian government for financing a USD 8-billion scheme for improving health infrastructure at the district level to make the country better prepared for the future healthcare challenges. The Beijing-based multilateral funding agency had earlier approved a financial assistance of USD 1.2 billion for India to fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

"The Government of India has discussed about its ambitious scheme of strengthening the health infrastructure. It entails building health infrastructure in every district including upgrading of testing facilities with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR)," AIIB Vice President D J Pandian told PTI in an interview. It is a USD 8-billion project, he said, adding that the World Bank and Asian Development Bank are also involved in the discussion with the Health Department of the Government of India.

The Finance Ministry is trying to put up a financing plan for this ambitious scheme and the minute details are being worked out, he said. If things work out, the financing by the AIIB can be cleared this year itself on a fast-track basis, he added.

With regard to COVID-19 assistance, Pandian said the AIIB has approved two loans of USD 500 million and USD 750 million, respectively. The first loan of USD 500 million sanctioned in May was towards building a resilient health system that can effectively treat COVID-19 patients and prevent its spread, he said A USD 750 million loan was approved in June to help the government strengthen its battle against the adverse impact of COVID-19 on poor and vulnerable households.

For AIIB, India is the largest borrower, which accounts for 25 per cent of the total lending by it so far. As of July 16, 2020, AIIB has approved up to USD 19.6 billion for 87 projects in 24 economies. Since its inception in 2016, AIIB has approved loans to the tune of USD 4.3 billion across 17 projects in India. India is a founding member of the multilateral funding agency with the second highest voting share. Currently, India has 7.65 per cent vote share in the AIIB while China holds a whopping 26.63 per cent stake in the organisation that was set up in 2016.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's TKEM dominates list of most-watched K-dramas; CLOY still among top 5

Hyun Bin and Song Hye-Kyo: Summing up all the dating rumors

Mi Band 5 India launch: Everything you need to know

Bharat Electronics gets new director of finance

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Athletics-Lyles says Coleman must be more responsible after missed tests

World 200 metres champion Noah Lyles has said fellow American sprinter Christian Coleman must show more responsibility after he was provisionally suspended for breaching whereabouts rules. Coleman, the 100m world champion, narrowly escaped ...

BCCI planning for women's IPL, tournament under discussion

The Board of Control for Cricket in India BCCI is planning to conduct the Womens Indian Premier League IPL or the Womens T20 Challenge this year and the tournament is under discussion, a source within the body has said. Plan for womens T20 ...

Pollution in Ganga: NGT directs UP Jal Nigam to complete sewer work expeditiously

The National Green Tribunal has directed UP Jal Nigam to expeditiously complete the work of sewer connectivity to households at Narora town in Bulandshahr district to ensure that no untreated water is discharged into the Ganga. The green pa...

Uddhav an unworthy son for suggesting virtual 'bhoomi poojan' for Ram temple: Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti

By Pragya Kaushika Akhil Bharatiya Sant Samiti, one of the highest bodies of Hindu sadhus and sants, has launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena Chief and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for suggesting that the bhoomi poojan of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020