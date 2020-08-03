Left Menu
CrowdPouch raises angel round from Elina Investments

CrowdPouch, a reward-based fundraising and pre-selling platform, has raised an angel round funding from Elina Investments Pvt. Ltd.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:46 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:46 IST
CrowdPouch Team with CEO. Image Credit: ANI

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], Aug 3 (ANI/PRNewswire): CrowdPouch, a reward-based fundraising and pre-selling platform, has raised an angel round funding from Elina Investments Pvt. Ltd. The Bengaluru based technology startup will utilize the funds for product development, branding and team expansion.

The funding from Elina Investments comes at a time when the company has already supported over 100 fundraising and pre-selling campaigns on its platform within a year of its inception. Going forward, CrowdPouch aims at hosting thousands of campaigns that encourage filmmakers, artists, innovators and dreamers to come forward and work towards fulfilling their dreams.

Floated by Syed Safawi, corporate leader and technology investor, Elina Investments has funded several successful startups at an early stage, including GoMechanic, PadUp, Tarnea Technology, Senpiper Technology and Zefmo Media to name a few. "CrowdPouch is more than business for me. It has been my life's goal to encourage artists, innovators, and visionaries across sectors to pursue their passion," said Vittal Ramakrishna, CEO and Founder of CrowdPouch.

"India has an untapped market for fundraising and most are unaware of the merits of preselling. Through CrowdPouch, our vision is to create a niche fundraising ecosystem where all essential factors culminate seamlessly to build a nation of dreamers and achievers. Elina has stepped in at the right moment to help us scale our efforts," Vittal Ramakrishna added. "We at Elina firmly believe in the power of technology platforms and Crowdpouch is catalysing the democratisation of such opportunities in a vast country like India. It is an opportune time to focus on preselling, as the nation answers the clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and going Vocal for Local," said Divyendu Kumar, Director, Elina Investments.

"CrowdPouch is a wonderful platform and Vittal with his team bring in the right blend of passion, maturity and understanding to be able to leverage the massive opportunity that it presents - both in scale and quality," Divyendu Kumar added. This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

