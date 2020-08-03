Left Menu
Development News Edition

TVS Motor sales in July 2020 grows by 27 per cent over June 2020

TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 27 per cent in July 2020 with 252,744 units as against 198,387 units in June 2020.

ANI | Hosur (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 03-08-2020 10:47 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 10:47 IST
TVS Motor sales in July 2020 grows by 27 per cent over June 2020
TVS Motor logo. Image Credit: ANI

Hosur (Tamil Nadu) [India], Aug 3 (ANI/NewsVoir): TVS Motor Company registered a sales growth of 27 per cent in July 2020 with 252,744 units as against 198,387 units in June 2020. TVS Motor Company registered sales of 252,744 units in July 2020 as against 279,465 units registered in the month of July 2019.

Two-Wheeler Total two-wheelers registered sales of 243,788 units in July 2020 as against 265,679 units in July 2019. Domestic two-wheeler registered sales of 189,647 units in July 2020 as against 208,489 units in July 2019.

Motorcycle registered sales of 106,062 units in July 2020 as against 108,210 units in July 2019. Scooter sales of the Company registered 78,603 units in July 2020 as against 105,199 units in July 2019. Exports

The Company's total exports registered sales of 62,389 units in the month of July 2020 as against 69,994 units in July 2019. Two-wheeler exports registered sales of 54,141 units in July 2020 as against 57,190 units in July 2019. Three-Wheeler

Three-wheeler of the Company registered sales of 8,956 units in July 2020 as against 13,786 units in July 2019. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Attack on prison in Afghanistan continues; at least 11 dead

A complex attack by the Islamic State group against a prison in eastern Nangarhar province continued Monday and has killed at least 11 people, a local official said. Another 42 people have been wounded in the gunbattle that began Sunday eve...

Don't know if I'll ever be able to live with somebody again: Charlize Theron

Hollywood star Charlize Theron says even if she gets romantically involved, she is not sure if it will be possible for her to live with the person. The 44-year-old actor, who lives in Los Angeles with her two children -- Jackson, eight, an...

Westbrook, Rockets outlast Giannis, Bucks

Russell Westbrook sank four free throws inside the final 28.5 seconds and the Houston Rockets topped the Milwaukee Bucks 120-116 on Sunday at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex near Orlando. Westbrook scored a team-high 31 points while a...

Sasken appoints Edwin Moses as President and COO

Sasken Technologies on Monday announced the appointment of Edwin Moses as President and Chief Operating Officer reporting to Chairman, Managing Director and CEO Rajiv C Mody. He will assume responsibility immediately for worldwide sales, gl...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020