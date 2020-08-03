Left Menu
Development News Edition

CrowdPouch raises Angel Round from Elina Investments

Going forward, CrowdPouch aims at hosting thousands of campaigns that encourage filmmakers, artists, innovators and dreamers to come forward and work towards fulfilling their dreams. Floated by Syed Safawi, corporate leader and technology investor, Elina Investments has funded several successful startups at an early stage, including GoMechanic, PadUp, Tarnea Technology, Senpiper Technology and Zefmo Media to name a few.

PTI | Bangalore | Updated: 03-08-2020 11:14 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 11:14 IST
CrowdPouch raises Angel Round from Elina Investments

BANGALORE, India, Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- CrowdPouch, a reward-based fundraising and preselling platform, has raised an angel round funding from Elina Investments Pvt. Ltd. The Bengaluru based technology startup will utilize the funds for product development, branding and team expansion. The funding from Elina Investments comes at a time when the company has already supported over 100 fundraising and pre-selling campaigns on its platform within a year of its inception. Going forward, CrowdPouch aims at hosting thousands of campaigns that encourage filmmakers, artists, innovators and dreamers to come forward and work towards fulfilling their dreams.

Floated by Syed Safawi, corporate leader and technology investor, Elina Investments has funded several successful startups at an early stage, including GoMechanic, PadUp, Tarnea Technology, Senpiper Technology and Zefmo Media to name a few. "CrowdPouch is more than business for me. It has been my life's goal to encourage artists, innovators, and visionaries across sectors to pursue their passion," said Vittal Ramakrishna, CEO and Founder of CrowdPouch. "India has an untapped market for fundraising and most are unaware of the merits of preselling. Through CrowdPouch, our vision is to create a niche fundraising ecosystem where all essential factors culminate seamlessly to build a nation of dreamers and achievers. Elina has stepped in at the right moment to help us scale our efforts." "We at Elina firmly believe in the power of technology platforms and Crowdpouch is catalysing the democratisation of such opportunities in a vast country like India. It is an opportune time to focus on preselling, as the nation answers the clarion call of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and going Vocal for Local," said Divyendu Kumar, Director, Elina Investments. "CrowdPouch is a wonderful platform and Vittal with his team bring in the right blend of passion, maturity and understanding to be able to leverage the massive opportunity that it presents - both in scale and quality." About CrowdPouch : CrowdPouch is a Bengaluru-based fintech startup that is India's first-ever preselling and fundraising platform. It's made of a cohesive unit of dreamers and doers who're passionately committed to embracing, showcasing and nurturing ideas, innovations and artforms of all those who dare to dream.

CrowdPouch encourages artists and entrepreneurs to presell their products and thought-leaders to raise funds through their platform. What started as a tiny spark of concern for the Founder and CEO, Vittal Ramakrishna - that of where do ordinary people with extraordinary dreams go to raise funds - transitioned into what CrowdPouch is today. For more information, please visit - https://crowdpouch.com/ Photo : https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1222277/CrowdPouch_Team_with_CEO.jpg PWR PWR

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Top Indian ministers in hospital as virus cases breach 50,000 for fifth day

Indias interior minister and the chiefs of two big states have been hospitalized with COVID-19 as the countrys daily cases topped 50,000 for a fifth straight day on Monday.The country reported 52,972 new confirmed infections in the past 24 ...

Sebi extends deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts till Oct 31 amid COVID-19

Markets regulator Sebi has again extended the deadline to apply for 147 senior level posts by three months till October 31 due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. On March 7, the regulator had invited applications for these positions as part...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks mixed, dollar struggles to rally

Asian share markets were mixed on Monday as U.S. lawmakers struggled to hammer out a new stimulus plan amid a global surge of new coronavirus cases, though a squeeze on crowded short positions left the dollar clinging to a tentative bounce....

NHL roundup: Korpisalo gets Jackets' 1st playoff shutout

Cam Atkinson scored early in the third period and the Columbus Blue Jackets got a historic performance in net to defeat the Toronto Maple Leafs 2-0 in the opener of a best-of-five qualifying series in Toronto on Sunday night. Joonas Korpisa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020