Left Menu
Development News Edition

Real estate players expect next 6 months to be moderately better: Knight Frank

With continued economic stress and ambiguity regarding recovery, the current sentiments of real estate stakeholders in India have been recorded at a low 22 in Q2 (April to June), according to 25th Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO real estate sentiment index.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 03-08-2020 15:30 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 15:30 IST
Real estate players expect next 6 months to be moderately better: Knight Frank
The festive season could help revive economic activity and propel conversion of pent-up demand.. Image Credit: ANI

With continued economic stress and ambiguity regarding recovery, the current sentiments of real estate stakeholders in India have been recorded at a low 22 in Q2 (April to June), according to 25th Knight Frank-FICCI-NAREDCO real estate sentiment index. However, the stakeholders have shown moderate improvement in future sentiments for the next six months. The survey indicated that future sentiment score of stakeholders, though still in the pessimistic scoring zone, has seen improvement at 41 in Q2 against the score of 36 in Q1.

This is attributed to an expected improvement in macroeconomic indicators and adaptation to new business models shaping recovery in the next six months. This survey was conducted in the first two weeks of July. It covers key supply-side stakeholders which include developers, private equity funds, banks and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs). A score of 50 represents a neutral view or status quo, a score above 50 demonstrates a positive sentiment and a score below 50 indicates negative sentiment.

Shishir Baijal, Chairman and Managing Director of Knight Frank India, said that with some macroeconomic indicators showing marginal improvement and with the impending festive season in the second half of the year, stakeholders have shown improved sentiments compared to the previous quarter, albeit they have remained in the pessimistic zone. "At this juncture, we expect the lockdown to ease by the advent of the festive season, helping to revive economic activity and propel conversion of the pent-up demand."

Baijal said there is a need for further demand-boosting measures to improve sentiments in the economy. For the real estate sector, there is a need for additional tax benefits for buying/renting a house, added incentives for affordable housing, easing of credit availability for the sector and a one-time restructuring of developer loans to help the sector recover from the crisis. During the survey, half of the stakeholders opined that the situation for new launches will either improve or remain the same in the next six months.

Around 46 per cent of respondents believed that the new office supply will continue to deteriorate in the next six months while the remaining still believed that new supply will either improve or remain stagnant. (ANI)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Gladbach doppelgangers' job is done, ready for removal

Borussia Moenchengladbachs thousands of cardboard cutouts of fans that were installed late last season when Bundesliga sides were playing in empty stadiums due to the pandemic are now ready to leave the stands, the club said on Monday. Fans...

No intention to allow street vendors to resume biz: Govt to HC

The Maharashtra government on Monday told the Bombay High Court it does not intend to permit street vendors and hawkers to conduct their businesses amid the COVID-19 pandemic as it is not possible to regulate them. The government filed an a...

There may never be a 'silver bullet' for COVID-19, WHO warns

The World Health Organization warned on Monday that, despite strong hopes for a vaccine, there might never be a silver bullet for COVID-19, and the road to normality would be long. More than 18.14 million people around the world are reporte...

Macular degeneration may increase severity of COVID-19: Study

People with age-related macular degeneration an eye disorder caused by overactive immune system -- are at greater risk of developing severe complications and dying from COVID-19, according to a study. Complement, one of the immune systems ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020