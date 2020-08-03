Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt ties up with ITC, HUL and P&G for women's economic empowerment

P&G's Madhusudhan Gopalan said, "We are happy to be part of the YSR Cheyutha which would generate employment opportunities." In a separate event, the Chief Minister also launched a web portal called HYPERLINK "http://4s4u.appolice. gov.in"4s4u.appolice.gov.in to provide information on various issues like cyber crime, harassment and other issues for women safety.

PTI | Vja | Updated: 03-08-2020 20:17 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 20:17 IST
AP govt ties up with ITC, HUL and P&G for women's economic empowerment

The Andhra Pradesh government on Monday signed a pact with three FMCG companies -- Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL), ITC and Procter and Gamble (P&G) -- for marketing and technology support for economic empowerment of women under two new schemes to be launched soon. The Memorandum of Understanding was signed in the presence of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy here.

HUL Chairman and Managing Director Sanjiv Mehta, ITC Executive Director Sanjiv Puri and P&G India CEO Madhusudan Gopalan participated through a video conference. "Women empowerment and their self-reliance are very vital for strengthening the rural economy," an official statement quoted the CM as having said in the meeting.

The companies will give handholding to women under the YSR Cheyutha scheme, to be launched on August 12, that aims to provide annual financial assistance of Rs 18,750 for next four years to women of 45-60 years age group belonging to SC, ST, backward class and minorities communities, it said. The companies will help in providing marketing opportunities and technology support to women under this proposed scheme benefiting 25 lakh women in the state.

The government will spend Rs 4,500 crore for this scheme in the first year, it added. Apart from YSR Cheyutha, the government said it plans to launch another scheme YSR Asara in September under which Rs 6,700 crore will be spent annually on 90 lakh women and 9 lakh self-help groups in the state.

"The partnership with companies will push women across the state to obtain more employment opportunities that will provide a steady income," it said. HUL's Sanjiv Mehta said the company has been running a programme called Shakti for women empowerment in Chittoor district and is happy to work with the state government, the statement said.

ITC's Sanjeev Puri said the company can extend cooperation in watershed programmes, social forestry, health and sanitation and post harvesting. P&G's Madhusudhan Gopalan said, "We are happy to be part of the YSR Cheyutha which would generate employment opportunities." In a separate event, the Chief Minister also launched a web portal called HYPERLINK "http://4s4u.appolice.

gov.in"4s4u.appolice.gov.in to provide information on various issues like cyber crime, harassment and other issues for women safety. The portal will create awareness on how and where to complain about the crime, how to download Disha App and has all the important phone numbers to contact.PTI LUX BN WELCOME BN WELCOME

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Vietnam says origin of Danang outbreak hard to track; Australia's Victoria to toughen COVID lockdown and more

Health News Roundup: Philippines to update COVID-19 strategy; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

Entertainment News Roundup: MTV's VMAs to honor coronavirus shutdown music; Facebook brings official music videos to users' feed and more

Health News Roundup: CDC reports 4,542,579 coronavirus cases; Australia's Victoria to toughen coronavirus lockdown and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

No compromise on territorial integrity: India to China during 5th round of military talks

The Indian army has categorically conveyed to Chinas PLA at the fifth round of military talks it will not compromise on Indias territorial integrity, and clearly said disengagement of troops from Pangong Tso and a few other friction points ...

Isaias near hurricane strength as it crawls toward Carolinas

Isaias was forecast to return to hurricane strength on Monday before making landfall in the Carolinas, where coastal residents were warned to brace for flooding rains and storm surge. The US National Hurricane Centre issued a hurricane warn...

Lockdown dates changed in WB for the fourth time, TMC govt draws opposition ire

The West Bengal government Monday announced changes in the dates for the complete lockdown dates in August for the fourth time, removing all Sundays from the purview of the restriction to check the spread of the contagion in the state. As p...

In milestone year, A-bomb survivor keeps up fight for nuclear disarmament

Terumi Tanaka was 13 when a U.S. warplane dropped a plutonium bomb on the southern Japanese city of Nagasaki, on Aug. 9, 1945. Sitting at home with a book that morning, Tanaka knew instantly when his surroundings turned a blinding bright wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020