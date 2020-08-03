Left Menu
COVID-19: CenturyPly introduces nanotechnology in manufacturing process to 'kill viruses'

Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Monday said it has started using nanotechnology in manufacturing of its products to kill viruses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company claimed it is using "Virokill technology" in its production line, which "kills 99.99 per cent of viruses". "The highly activated and energised nanoparticles physically rupture and kill viruses coming in contact with it," a company statement said.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-08-2020 21:33 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 21:33 IST
Century Plyboards (India) Ltd on Monday said it has started using nanotechnology in manufacturing of its products to kill viruses in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company claimed it is using "Virokill technology" in its production line, which "kills 99.99 per cent of viruses".

"The highly activated and energised nanoparticles physically rupture and kill viruses coming in contact with it," a company statement said. The nanoparticles are effective throughout the lifetime of furniture as those are embedded in the polymer matrix system, it claimed.

The plyboard maker has planned to explain the benefit of the new products to its customers and roped in actor Parambrata Chattopadhyay for the advertisement of such items. PTI BSM BDC BDC

