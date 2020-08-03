Foreign entity sells shares worth Rs 384 cr in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises

A foreign entity on Monday sold shares worth Rs 383.68 crore in Apollo Hospitals Enterprises Ltd. As many as 23,97,380 shares were offloaded through an open market transaction at a price of Rs 1,600.43 apiece, according to bulk deal data available on the BSE.

At this price, the stake sold by Munchener Ruckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft In Munchen is worth Rs 383.68 crore. The entity held 1.72 per cent stake in Apollo Hospitals Enterprise at the end of June quarter.

On Monday, shares of Apollo Hospitals Enterprise declined over 6 per cent to close at Rs 1,574 on the BSE..