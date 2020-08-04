Left Menu
Development News Edition

Yes Bank shares gain nearly 4 pc after ratings upgrade

Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch to 'B3' from 'Caa1' after a Rs 15,000-crore capital raising. Despite the upgrade, Yes Bank still remains under non-investment grade.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-08-2020 11:46 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 11:43 IST
Yes Bank shares gain nearly 4 pc after ratings upgrade
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Shares of Yes Bank on Tuesday gained nearly 4 per cent after Moody's Investors Service said it has upgraded the company's long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch. The stock rose by 3.58 per cent to Rs 12.41 on the BSE.

On the NSE, it gained 3.33 per cent to Rs 12.40. Moody's Investors Service on Monday said it has upgraded Yes Bank's long-term foreign currency issuer rating by a notch to 'B3' from 'Caa1' after a Rs 15,000-crore capital raising.

Despite the upgrade, Yes Bank still remains under non-investment grade. Obligations rated 'B' are considered speculative and are subject to high credit risk, while those rated 'Caa' are judged to be speculative of poor standing and are subject to very high credit risk.

"Moody's has upgraded the bank's long-term foreign and local currency bank deposit ratings to B3 from Caa1, and its foreign currency senior unsecured MTN (medium-term note) programme rating to (P)B3 from (P)Caa1," it said. Giving rationale for rating action, the rating agency said Yes Bank's successful equity capital raise of Rs 15,000 crore (about USD 2 billion) has bolstered its solvency and is the main driver of the ratings upgrade.

The successful equity raising showcases Yes Bank's regained access to external market funds, which is a result of its improving financial strength and will support depositor confidence, it said..

TRENDING

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

1,384 more COVID-19 cases in Odisha

As many as 1,384 new COVID-19 cases have been reported from Odisha, taking the total number of cases to 37,681, said the State Health Department on Tuesday. Out of the total coronavirus cases, 14,349 cases are active, 23,073 are recovered c...

London stocks track Asia gains on recovery optimism; BP jumps

London-listed shares rose for a second straight session on Tuesday as investors held out for a post-pandemic recovery on the back of improving economic data, while BP jumped after its quarterly results. The oil major rose 6.3 and was on tra...

Disburse pension to elderly on time; provide PPE, face masks to people in old age homes: SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday said pension to elderly persons should be disbursed on time and those living in old age homes across the country be provided with personal protective equipment PPE, sanitizers and face masks during the persisting C...

COVID-19: SC asks Centre, States to ensure timely pension, essentials to senior citizens

The Supreme Court on Tuesday directed the Central and State governments to continue providing timely old age pension, mask, sanitisers and essential good and services to all senior citizens living alone during the COVID-19 crisis. A bench h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020