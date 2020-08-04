Left Menu
Development News Edition

Adani group, Suraksha, Sunteck Realty submit EOI to acquire debt-laden HDIL

Adani Properties, Suraksha Asset Reconstruction and Sunteck Realty are among six players which have shown initial interest to acquire debt-laden HDIL through the insolvency resolution process, according to a regulatory filing. The Resolution Professional has received 6 (six) EOI from interested parties," the filing said. International Asset Reconstruction Company, N S Software and Harsha Vardhan Reddy have also submitted the EOI, but were found ineligible.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 12:49 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 12:49 IST
Adani group, Suraksha, Sunteck Realty submit EOI to acquire debt-laden HDIL

Adani Properties, Suraksha Asset Reconstruction and Sunteck Realty are among six players which have shown initial interest to acquire debt-laden HDIL through the insolvency resolution process, according to a regulatory filing. Adani Properties and Suraksha group had participated in the insolvency resolution process of Jaypee Infratech, which eventually was acquired by the state-owned NBCC.

HDIL is under corporate insolvency resolution process (CIRP) pursuant to the provisions of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), 2016. In a regulatory filing, Housing Development and Infrastructure Ltd (HDIL) shared the provisional list of prospective resolution applicants.

The invitation for expressions of interest (EOI) for resolution applicants was first published in February and subsequently revised several times. "Submission of EOI was closed on July 31, 2020. The Resolution Professional has received 6 (six) EOI from interested parties," the filing said.

International Asset Reconstruction Company, N S Software and Harsha Vardhan Reddy have also submitted the EOI, but were found ineligible. International Asset Reconstruction Company has not submitted the undertaking under section 29A of Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in the required format on stamp paper duly signed, stamped and notarised. It will become eligible once the required undertaking is furnished on or before August 8.

N S Software and Harsha Vardhan Reddy did not meet the criteria of having minimum net worth (Rs 500 crore) or asset under management (Rs 2,000 crore) or committed funds (Rs 250 crore) at the end of March 2019. "Any objection to inclusion or exclusion of a prospective resolution applicant in the provisional list may be made with supporting documents within five days from the date of issue of the provisional list i.e. by August 8, 2020.

"After considering the objections, if any, received by the Resolution Professional, final list of prospective resolution applicants (PRAs) will be published," the filing said. Its affairs, business and assets are being managed by the Resolution Professional Abhay N Manudhane appointed by National Company Law Tribunal, Mumbai Bench, Mumbai, vide order dated August 20, 2019. At present, promoters of HDIL Rakesh and Sarang Wadhawan are in jail for alleged involvement in the multi-crore rupee Punjab & Maharashtra Cooperative Bank scam case.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Gloomy earnings hit European stocks, BP jumps

European shares slipped on Tuesday as disappointing earnings reports from Diageo and Bayer took the shine off a jump in growth-linked cyclical stocks, while investors awaited signs of progress on more U.S. fiscal stimulus. The worlds larges...

Child sleep problems associated with impaired academic and psychosocial functioning

Irrespective of whether children have sleep problems since birth or not, a new study by researchers at Childrens Hospital of Philadelphia CHOP has found that sleep disturbances at any age are associated with diminished well-being by the tim...

GLOBAL MARKETS-World shares hit five-month high; European shares, dollar falter

European shares fell after opening higher, following a mixed bag of earnings results, while the dollars rebound stalled as investors waited for progress in talks on government aid in the United States. Strong U.S. manufacturing data boosted...

Argentina says it struck deal with creditors over $65 bln debt

Recession-hit Argentina said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with three creditor groups to restructure 65 billion in defaulted sovereign debt. The deal with the Ad Hoc Group of Argentine Bondholders, the Argentina Creditor Committee, the E...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020