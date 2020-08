Philips Audio expands its product portfolio on Amazon Prime Day Sale

-HTL4080, HTL1045, TAT4205BK and TAN2215BK will be available on Amazon.in from 06th August onwards -Also announces offers across the Wireless Headphones and Bluetooth Soundbar Range during Prime Day Sale NEW DELHI, Aug. 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TPV today announced the expansion of Philips Audio range with the availability of four new products in the wireless and soundbar range. The audio products are being launched on Amazon.in during the Prime Day Sale starting 06th August 2020. The wireless range, TAT4205BK and TAN2215BK will be available at INR 6,999 and INR 3,999 respectively and the soundbar range, HTL4080 and HTL1045 will be available at INR 16,990 and INR 9,990. The TAT4205BK is for consumers who are looking for compact true wireless earbuds. It comes with 20 hours of total play time and an IPX5-rated splash-proof design. For consumers on the go, the earbuds feature touch controls on both the earbuds to easily manage calls, music or the device's voice assistant. TAN2215BK is a flexible neckband and comes with IPX4-rated splash-proof design, with 11 hours of playtime and dynamic bass. Listeners can now enjoy the quality of sound in its truest sense with passive noise isolation for better sound at lower volume. It also sports magnetic ear tips which keep them in place when not in use, and the slender, flexible and lightweight neckband ensures durability and comfort.

The other interesting new offerings include the Philips wireless soundbars HTL4080 and soundbar HTL1045 with HDMI ARC input that allows 4K audio pass-through and a range of other connectivity options such as Bluetooth, optical input and USB. The new soundbars will help consumers enjoy a richer and a more immersive sound experience. Commenting on the launch of the new audio range, Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, "With evolving pattern of entertainment consumption, today's audience is increasingly consuming content and looking for smarter options that enhances their overall experience. We have also witnessed that the reliability on headphones, neckbands and soundbars has increased tremendously due to the current stay at home scenario. Keeping this in mind, our new range of products embodies the latest innovation and design to match up to everyone's style." Product Features across the Wireless Range: TAT4205BK For booming sound & power The speaker driver is made of a composite Mylar material for a highly sensitive yet powerful element that enables superior power output, delivers high-fidelity sound without any audible distortion.

Comfortable and secure The soft rubberized wing tips fit securely under the fold of your outer ear. Interchangeable rubber ear-tip covers let you find the perfect in-ear fit-creating a tight seal so you won't miss a beat. TAN2215BK Passive noise isolation The perfect, snug fit inside your ear stops unwanted background noise detracting from the pure pleasure of your favorite music. This means you still enjoy the headphones' superb sound quality at lower volume settings, and also benefit from a longer battery life.

Powerful sound With powerful 9mm drivers these headphones deliver a balanced sound experience coupled with a punchy bass performance. Premium metal housing With superior metal housing, these earphones are shielded from unnecessary vibration for accurate sound transmission, resulting in smooth bass response and clear mid-to-high range tones.

Key product features in the soundbar range: Connect your favorite sources Stream playlists from your mobile device via Bluetooth. Connect audio sources via audio-in or optical input. Whatever you love, it will sound louder and clearer through this soundbar. HDMI ARC The days of hunting for multiple remotes are over. This soundbar connects to your TV via HDMI ARC, allowing you to control soundbar volume with the same remote you use for your TV.

Big, bold bass Wireless Sub in HTL4080 The compact wireless subwoofer packs a big, bold and punchy bass that will shake the room. In addition to this, TPV has also announced extraordinary offers and discounts across Bluetooth Wireless Range during the Amazon Prime Day Sale.

Product Name Feature Highlights Price (MRP) TAUT102 TWS Earbuds 6 mm Speaker driver, 12 hours playtime INR 5,999 TAPH805 Headphones GA, ANC, Hi-Res Audio, 40 mm speaker driver, 30 hours playtime INR 13,990 TAPN505 Neckband GA, ANC, Hi-Res Audio, 13 mm speaker driver, 14 hours playtime INR 11,990 TASH402 Sports Headphones IPX4, 40 mm speaker driver, 20 hours playtime INR 8,999 SHB2515 True Wireless headphones 6 mm speaker, 70 hours playtime, Charging case with power bank, INR 8,999 TAPB603 Soundbar Dolby Atmos, 3.1 CH & 320 W output INR 31,990 About TPV TPV is one of the world's leading monitor and LCD & LED TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio-visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market. TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centres and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality.

