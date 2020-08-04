Left Menu
Thermo Fisher Scientific Launches Exclusive Website for its Chemical Business Offerings in India

Equipped with customized search, customers can explore on-demand seminars and technical literature Mumbai, India– Aug 04, 2020–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced the launch of a new website for its chemicals business offerings.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:30 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:30 IST
Equipped with customized search, customers can explore on-demand seminars and technical literature Mumbai, India– Aug 04, 2020–Thermo Fisher Scientific, the world leader in serving science, announced the launch of a new website for its chemicals business offerings. This website will serve as a dedicated platform towards an extensive range of Laboratory and Production chemicals. The new website will bring all major chemical brands from Thermo Fisher Scientific including Alfa Aesar, Acros Organics, Fisher Chemicals, Qualigens, Fisher Bioregaents and Maybridge under one umbrella. Qualigens, the locally manufactured brand in India, will have its first online presence through this website. This will enable customers to explore the chemicals portfolio and have a consistent digital experience.

Thermo Fisher invites customers from various segments including educational institutions, research and development, pharmaceuticals, diagnostics, food & beverage and environmental sector, to get acquainted with the capabilities that the new website will offer. The website is equipped with customized chemical search capabilities like structure search and element search and options to view availability and pricing for specific brands. The website has also been designed to cater to distinct purchase lifecycles of buyers and customers, who can also explore on-demand seminars and technical literature. "At Thermo Fisher, we offer a robust portfolio of chemicals that are used from bench to production spanning across industries. I am delighted that this website is getting launched at a time when our customers need us more than ever digitally. Customers can now access our chemical brands and experience our entire portfolio offering, all in one place. With this new platform we are now one step ahead in serving our customers better.” said Amit Chopra, managing director, India and Middle East, Thermo Fisher Scientific “The global coronavirus outbreak is a powerful reminder of the importance of our mission- to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. We are profoundly aware of our obligation towards our customers as essential partners and these initiatives reinforce our commitment to serve our customers”, said Amit.

The website is exclusive to India. Login to the new website to explore our solutions at https://www.thermofisher.in/chemicals/en/home.html About Thermo Fisher Scientific Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. is the world leader in serving science, with annual revenue exceeding $25 billion. Our Mission is to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer. Whether our customers are accelerating life sciences research, solving complex analytical challenges, improving patient diagnostics and therapies or increasing productivity in their laboratories, we are here to support them. Our global team of more than 75,000 colleagues delivers an unrivaled combination of innovative technologies, purchasing convenience and pharmaceutical services through our industry-leading brands, including Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, Unity Lab Services and Patheon. For more information, please visit www.thermofisher.com. PWR PWR

