Left Menu
Development News Edition

Europe air safety regulator gives no firm date for 737 MAX to fly again

The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Monday issued a proposed directive requiring four design or operating changes in the wake of two fatal 737 MAX crashes, in a move which could lead to the agency lifting a grounding order on the jet later this year. The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) declined to comment directly on the FAA documents, but said it was still waiting to conduct its own test flights before the commercial ban could be lifted in Europe.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 04-08-2020 17:59 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 17:52 IST
Europe air safety regulator gives no firm date for 737 MAX to fly again
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

Europe's air safety watchdog has no firm date for Boeing's grounded 737 MAX to resume flights, it said on Tuesday, adding that the U.S. planemaker had some more work to do before a 17-month-old safety ban could be lifted in Europe. The U.S. Federal Aviation Administration on Monday issued a proposed directive requiring four design or operating changes in the wake of two fatal 737 MAX crashes, in a move which could lead to the agency lifting a grounding order on the jet later this year.

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) declined to comment directly on the FAA documents, but said it was still waiting to conduct its own test flights before the commercial ban could be lifted in Europe. "...we are still working to conduct our test flights, scheduling of which has been hampered by the travel restrictions due to COVID-19," a spokeswoman said by email.

"The test flights are a prerequisite for EASA to approve the return to service of the 737 MAX in Europe." EASA reiterated it would only return the aircraft to service once it felt it was safe.

"In general, good progress has been made but there is still some work which Boeing needs to complete," the spokeswoman said. "In the light of this position, and in common with the FAA, we cannot yet predict a firm schedule for the return to service and the ungrounding of the aircraft in Europe."

EASA scrutiny is one of a number of hurdles to a widespread return to service, including getting Canadian approval and a public comment period of 45 days on the FAA's proposed changes, as well as finalising a new set of pilot-training procedures. Boeing Chief Executive Dave Calhoun told analysts last week he expected MAX deliveries to resume in the fourth quarter, comments that were interpreted as a suggesting that the U.S. return to service could slip into next year.

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts cap historic ‘odyssey’ aboard SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam capital low on kits for mass tests as nation's virus cases climb

Vietnam reported 28 new COVID-19 infections and two deaths on Tuesday, bringing total cases to 670, with eight dead, as the capital Hanoi said it lacked the rapid testing kits it needs to continue mass screening for cases amid a new outbrea...

Release 2 social workers on bail, order remanding them to custody 'totally impermissible', says SC

The Supreme Court Tuesday ordered forthwith release of two social workers who were sent to jail in a case lodged against them when they were accompanying an alleged gang rape victim at a court in Bihars Araria district for recording of her ...

Man arrested for `misbehaving' with cops tests COVID positive

A 53-year-old man arrested here for allegedly misbehaving with police officials has tested positive for coronavirus, an official said on Tuesday. The man was arrested alongwith his daughter and her fiance last week.During his medical examin...

Israeli leaders locked in budget battle as economic crisis deepens

A stand-off between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his main coalition partner over passage of Israels budget threatens to trigger its fourth election in a little over a year amid an economic crisis fuelled by the coronavirus outbreak...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020