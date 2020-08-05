Left Menu
Development News Edition

Heavy rain in Mumbai region; rail, road transport affected

Dahanu in Palghar recorded over 350 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday while some areas in Thane received over 150 mm during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, and predicted more intense showers during the day. Water-logging was reported in low lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 12:46 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 12:38 IST
Heavy rain in Mumbai region; rail, road transport affected
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Heavy rains lashed parts of Mumbai and neighbouring Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra on Wednesday, affecting some local train and bus services due to water-logging on rail tracks and roads, officials said. Dahanu in Palghar recorded over 350 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday while some areas in Thane received over 150 mm during the period, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said, and predicted more intense showers during the day.

Water-logging was reported in low lying areas of Chembur, Parel, Hindmata, Wadala and other areas of Mumbai. Train movement on the Western Railway route in Palghar was affected due to heavy rain in the morning.

There was "minor disruption" at Palghar from 5.40 am to 7.10 am due to 266 mm rain in two hours and hence, a few trains were regulated enroute, Western Railway's chief spokesperson Sumit Thakur said. According to railway sources, suburban services were stopped due to water-logging on tracks at Palghar station.

Thakur, however, said despite heavy rains in various suburbs, the Western Railways suburban services were running normal between Churchgate and Dahanu Road. On the central line, there was water-logging on tracks in Sion and Kurla areas and trains were running with some delays, sources said.

Central Railway's chief spokesperson Shivaji Sutar said their suburban services, from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Kasara (Thane), Khopoli (Raigad), Panvel (Navi Mumbai) and Goregaon, were running despite the heavy showers. Both the Central Railway and Western Railway are operating nearly 350 special train services each daily for those working in essential and emergency services.

Bus services of the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST), the city civic body's transport wing, were also affected due to water-logging on some roads. A BEST spokesperson said their services were diverted on more than 30 routes, including two locations in Thane district, till 9 am.

The weather station at Dahanu in Palghar recorded 364 mm rainfall in the 12-hour period ending at 5.30 am on Wednesday, IMD Mumbai centre's deputy director general K S Hosalikar said. Besides, the weather station at Bhayander in Thane recorded 169 mm rainfall while the one at Mira Road reported 159 mm during the same period, he said.

As per IMD's website, Thane city, Dombivli and Kalyan areas, which are part of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), received more than 120 mm rainfall during the same period. "The cloud activity indicates that there would be one more intense rainfall day on Wednesday, Hosalikar tweeted.

"Heavy to very heavy with isolated extremely heavy rains possible in next 24 over entire Konkan region. In North Konkan the impact could be more including Thane, Mumbai and Palghar, he said. Parts of south Madhya Maharashtra and adjoining Marathwada region are also likely to get very heavy rainfall, along with intense spells, he said.

"With formation of low pressure area on Tuesday in North Bay, as forecast by the IMD, it has resulted into strengthening of lower level southerly winds over Arabian sea. It has brought heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in and around Mumbai, Hosalikar said.

Since Tuesday night, the western suburbs here received 82.43 mm rain, followed by eastern suburbs-69.11 mm and the island city-45.38 mm, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The Pune district also received 59 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours and it is likely to witness moderate to isolated heavy showers in next two days, an IMD official said.

The catchment areas of four dams - Varasgaon, Khadakwasla, Panshet and Temghar which provide water to the city - received good rainfall. Pune Mayor Murlidhar Mohol said since good rainfall is predicted by the IMD, the city is not likely to face any water cuts till the Ganesh festival, which begins on August 22.

In western Maharashtra, 1,139 cusec water was discharged from Koyna dam, and at least 80 bunds (weir) on the Pancnhganga river in Kolhapur district were submerged, the district administration said..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Australian state reports record virus increase

Australias hot spot Victoria state announced a new record 725 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths on Wednesday, while businesses in Melbourne city prepared to draw down their shutters as new pandemic restrictions are enforced. The new 24-hour reco...

BJP celebrates first anniversary of revocation of J-K's special status in Kashmir

The BJPs Kashmir unit on Wednesday celebrated the first anniversary of the revocation of special status of Jammu and Kashmir and accused those protesting the constitutional changes of being sympathisers of the ISIS.&#160; BJP leaders and ...

Mamata appeals for unity in diversity on Ram Temple bhoomi pujan day

On the day when bhoomi pujan was held for the Ram Temple at Ayodhya and Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for it, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee appealed for unity in diversity. Countrymen should preserve th...

10,026 Maha cops contract COVID-19, death toll reaches 107

Over 10,000 Maharashtra Police personnel have so far tested positive for coronavirus and 107 of them have died due to the viral infection, an official said on Wednesday. The police personnel who tested positive for the disease included 1,03...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020