Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bajaj Auto launches upgraded version of KTM 250 DUKE bike

The new bike now comes with full fresh LED headlamp unit with DRLs, dual-channel ABS with 'Supermoto' mode and one touch start functionality, Bajaj Auto said in a statement. The advanced 'Supermoto' mode which can be activated at the push of a button, when engaged only controls ABS on the front brake.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 13:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 13:44 IST
Bajaj Auto launches upgraded version of KTM 250 DUKE bike
Representative image

Bajaj Auto on Wednesday said it has launched an upgraded version of premium motorcycle KTM 250 DUKE priced at Rs 2.09 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The new bike now comes with full fresh LED headlamp unit with DRLs, dual-channel ABS with 'Supermoto' mode and one touch start functionality, Bajaj Auto said in a statement.

The advanced 'Supermoto' mode which can be activated at the push of a button, when engaged only controls ABS on the front brake. Rear brake pressure is entirely up to the rider's right foot, allowing the rider to test riding skills to the absolute limit, it added. "The vehicle is greatly inspired by KTM's unparalleled racing legacy and comes with high-tech race ready engine and components...These upgrades on the KTM 250 DUKE will further enhance its appeal amongst the core biking enthusiasts," Bajaj Auto President (Probiking) Sumeet Narang said.

Since its entry into India in 2012, KTM has marked its presence across 365 cities and 460 stores. KTM has a customer base of over 2.7 lakh units..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-As good as gold? Precious metal shines again

Gold jumped to a record high on Wednesday, pushing further past the 2,000 mark in the face of a weak dollar, falling U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more stimulus measures for the pandemic-ravaged global economy. European stocks op...

Hong Kong stocks end higher on global stimulus, recovery hopes

Hong Kong shares ended higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in Asia and mainland China, on hopes for more economic stimulus from global policymakers and a gradual recovery in the Chinese economy. The Hang Seng index closed up 0.6 at 25,102.5...

BDR Pharma launches Favipiravir at Rs 63 per tablet in India

Drug firm BDR Pharmaceuticals on Wednesday said it has launched its antiviral drug Favipiravir for the treatment of COVID-19 patients in India at a price of Rs 63 per tablet. The company has also come up with a patient assistance p...

FACTBOX-What Africa, approaching a million cases, is doing to fight coronavirus

The World Health Organization has warned the coronavirus pandemic could overwhelm strained public health systems in Africa. On Wednesday, the continent was approaching a million infections and around 21,000 deaths, according to a Reuters ta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020