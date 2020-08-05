Left Menu
Maruti drives in S-Cross petrol with price starting at Rs 8.39 lakh

The model, which was earlier available in diesel engine only, now comes with 1.5 litre petrol powertrain mated with both manual and automatic transmissions. The manual variants of the model are priced between Rs 8.39-11.15 lakh while the 4-speed automatic trims are tagged between Rs 10.83-12.39 lakh.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 14:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 14:34 IST
MSI Logo Image Credit: ANI

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Wednesday said it has launched the S-Cross model with a petrol engine, priced between Rs 8.39-12.39 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi). The model, which was earlier available in diesel engine only, now comes with 1.5 liter petrol powertrain mated with both manual and automatic transmissions.

The manual variants of the model have priced between Rs 8.39-11.15 lakh while the 4-speed automatic trims are tagged between Rs 10.83-12.39 lakh. "It gives me immense pleasure to present the new S-Cross with a 1.5-liter petrol engine with progressive smart hybrid technology," MSI MD and CEO Kenichi Ayukawa told reporters in a virtual press conference.

The company's research indicates an increased customer preference for automatic variant so the new S-Cross is being also offered with an automatic transmission, he added. MSI Executive Director (Sales and Marketing) Shashank Srivastava said the petrol S-Cross would help the company in increasing its market share in the utility vehicle segment.

The model would be retailed through MSI's Nexa network which completed five years in July, MSI said. The new S-Cross comes with various features like rain-sensing wipers, auto headlamps, and reverse parking sensors and camera, it added.

The manual trims of the model come with a fuel efficiency of 18.55 km per liter while the automatic trims return 18.43 km per liter, the automaker said. Other features of the vehicle include an infotainment system with smartphone connectivity and an ultra-modern navigation system, it added.

S-Cross made its debut with Fiat-sourced 1.6 liter diesel engine in August 2015. MSI later offered it with a 1.3-liter diesel powertrain.

The model, however, got discontinued in February this year as the company opted out of the diesel segment with the coming of BSVI emission norms. MSI has so far sold around 1.25 lakh units of the vehicle.

Videos

The countrys largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India MSI on Wednesday said it has launched the S-Cross model with a petrol engine, priced between Rs 8.39-12.39 lakh ex-showroom Delhi. The model, which was earlier available in diesel engine onl...

