Left Menu
Development News Edition

Coding Ninjas partners with recruitment platform Hirist.com to offer tech-related jobs

On the other hand, such candidates get higher visibility and likelihood of getting picked by an employer of their choice." He added that this is just the first step in the journey to find deeper connects between online recruiting and education platforms. Recently, Coding Ninjas partnered with Talent500 to generate employment opportunities in the tech domain..

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 05-08-2020 15:24 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 15:20 IST
Coding Ninjas partners with recruitment platform Hirist.com to offer tech-related jobs
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CodingNinjasIN)

Coding Ninjas, education technology firm offering courses in technology and skilling, on Wednesday said it has partnered with recruitment platform Hirist.com to create employment opportunities for aspiring engineers and tech professionals. With about 15,000 job opportunities posted every month on Hirst, this partnership will allow students to get a premium Coding Ninjas to account on Hirist and leverage more from the opportunities, according to a statement.

The account will allow the students to have the 'Certified by Coding Ninjas' badge on their profiles that will be visible to the recruiters and will help them stand out among other job aspirants. Coding Ninjas co-founder Ankush Singla said, "Our partnership is a step towards giving free access to high-quality students towards the best tech jobs in the market. Hirist will be using education data from Ninjas to better match jobs, adding immense value to recruiters." He added that it will also help pave the way for deserving students to get jobs in top companies. "Through this association, our key intent is to generate employment opportunities for IT (information technology) students." Talking about the partnership, Hirist founder Tarun Matta said, "With this partnership, recruiters will get access to serious candidates who have invested in acquiring specialized skills. On the other hand, such candidates get higher visibility and likelihood of getting picked by an employer of their choice." He added that this is just the first step in the journey to find deeper connections between online recruiting and education platforms.

Recently, Coding Ninjas partnered with Talent500 to generate employment opportunities in the tech domain.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Wait of centuries is over, India PM says, as Hindu temple construction begins

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday launched the construction of a Hindu temple on a site that has been contested by Muslims for decades in a dispute that has sparked some of Indias most bloody communal violence.The Supreme Court rule...

COVID-19 cases slow in South African hotspot provinces, minister says

Three South African provinces considered coronavirus hotspots have seen new infections slow in recent weeks, though it is too early to say whether the countrys peak has passed, the health minister said on Wednesday. South Africa has the wor...

Heavy rains in Odisha, to persist till Sunday

Heavy rains trigerred by a low pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal battered many parts of Odisha and the weather office on Wednesday forecast that rainfall in the state will persist till Sunday. The low pressure area, which has turn...

Cannabis use shows substantial risks, no benefits for cardiovascular health

The chemicals in cannabis have been linked to an increased risk of heart attacks, heart failure and atrial fibrillation in observational studies however, a full understanding of how the use of cannabis affects the heart and blood vessels is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020