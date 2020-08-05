Coding Ninjas partners with recruitment platform Hirist.com to offer tech-related jobs

Coding Ninjas, education technology firm offering courses in technology and skilling, on Wednesday said it has partnered with recruitment platform Hirist.com to create employment opportunities for aspiring engineers and tech professionals. With about 15,000 job opportunities posted every month on Hirst, this partnership will allow students to get a premium Coding Ninjas to account on Hirist and leverage more from the opportunities, according to a statement.

The account will allow the students to have the 'Certified by Coding Ninjas' badge on their profiles that will be visible to the recruiters and will help them stand out among other job aspirants. Coding Ninjas co-founder Ankush Singla said, "Our partnership is a step towards giving free access to high-quality students towards the best tech jobs in the market. Hirist will be using education data from Ninjas to better match jobs, adding immense value to recruiters." He added that it will also help pave the way for deserving students to get jobs in top companies. "Through this association, our key intent is to generate employment opportunities for IT (information technology) students." Talking about the partnership, Hirist founder Tarun Matta said, "With this partnership, recruiters will get access to serious candidates who have invested in acquiring specialized skills. On the other hand, such candidates get higher visibility and likelihood of getting picked by an employer of their choice." He added that this is just the first step in the journey to find deeper connections between online recruiting and education platforms.

Recently, Coding Ninjas partnered with Talent500 to generate employment opportunities in the tech domain.