The video conferencing solution will offer features such as seamless video meetings for up to 100 participants at a time, easy screen sharing, the connection from any device, among others, the company said in a statement. "Through SpeaQin, an individual, groups and organisations can collaborate remotely with ease on multiple platforms.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:11 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:11 IST
VLMS Global launches Made in India video conferencing solution * Pune-based VLMS Global on Wednesday launched its Made-in-India video conferencing solution 'SpeaQin'.

"Through SpeaQin, an individual, groups and organisations can collaborate remotely with ease on multiple platforms. It focuses on the simplicity and security of the end-users as no meeting data is stored on the servers," the statement said. * * * * * * Sterlite Power appoints Anoop Seth as independent director *Sterlite Power, a leading global power transmission player, on Wednesday announced the appointment of Anoop Seth as an independent director of the company. Seth has held leadership positions in companies such as AMP Capital, Bank of America, Bechtel Corp, IDFC, Reliance Industries, Standard Chartered Bank, and IL&FS Energy, according to a statement. He will advise the board and leadership team on matters related to strategy and growth. Pravin Agarwal, Chairman, Sterlite Power said: “I am delighted that Seth is joining the Sterlite Power Board. His significant experience in the finance and infrastructure sector will stand us in good stead as we continue to make rapid strides in the power sector.” PTI MBI SM SHW SHW

