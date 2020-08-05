Left Menu
Development News Edition

Inox Leisure balance sheet splashed with red ink

Multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd said on Wednesday it suffered a loss of Rs 74 crore in the April to June quarter following closure of movie theatres across India by government orders to contain the spread of Covid-19.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:40 IST
Inox Leisure balance sheet splashed with red ink
The cinema exhibition sector is still not permitted to re-start operations. Image Credit: ANI

Multiplex chain Inox Leisure Ltd said on Wednesday it suffered a loss of Rs 74 crore in the April to June quarter following closure of movie theatres across India by government orders to contain the spread of Covid-19. In Q1 FY20, it had reported a profit of 27 crore. Revenue from operations came crashing down to Rs 25 lakh in Q1 FY21 from Rs 493 crore in Q1 FY20.

Total expenses were reduced from Rs 455 crore to Rs 101 crore in the same period. "The Covid-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown declared by the government in March has impacted the entire entertainment industry and consequently the business activities of company are also adversely affected. The cinema exhibition sector is still not permitted to commence operations," Inox said in a statement.

The company said it has taken effective steps to reduce operational costs in all areas. Given the continuing uncertainties due to Covid-19 pandemic, its actual impact may be different from that estimated now which will require impact assessment on the company's operations to be continuously monitored, it added.

(ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in ballots, asserting 'inevitable' fraud

President Donald Trumps reelection campaign and the national Republican Party have sued Nevada to block a new law that will send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter ahead of Novembers election.The lawsuit, filed in federal court, cla...

Foundation stone laying of Ram temple a happy moment for every Indian: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday described the laying of foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a happy and historic moment for every Indian. He also said that with the laying of the foundation stone, the dr...

Indonesian economy shrinks for first time since 1999 in Q2

Indonesias economy had its first quarterly contraction in over two decades, official data showed on Wednesday, with the government promising faster stimulus spending in coming months after a battering from the coronavirus pandemic. Southeas...

French president travelling to Lebanon after deadly explosion

French President Emmanuel Macron is travelling to Lebanon on Thursday to offer support for the troubled country after a massive, deadly explosion that has drawn global pledges of medical and humanitarian aid. Macrons office told The Associa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020