Left Menu
Development News Edition

Medical device industry suffers up to 85 pc drop in revenues during Apr-June: MTaI

Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), which represents research-based medical technology companies in the country, said the government should consider reducing tax burden on medical devices in order to revive the sector. Elaborating on the current situation, MTaI said elective procedures (surgeries) drive a large part of the demand for medical devices and the postponement has severely impacted the revenue streams of the medtech industry.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 16:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 16:48 IST
Medical device industry suffers up to 85 pc drop in revenues during Apr-June: MTaI
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Medical technology industry has suffered around 50-85 per cent drop in revenue during April-June with a decline in surgical procedures at hospitals due to COVID-19 situation, industry body MTaI said on Wednesday. Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), which represents research-based medical technology companies in the country, said the government should consider reducing tax burden on medical devices in order to revive the sector.

Elaborating on the current situation, MTaI said elective procedures (surgeries) drive a large part of the demand for medical devices and the postponement has severely impacted the revenue streams of the medtech industry. The estimated revenue downfall in the cardiology category is up to 60 per cent in the first quarter of the financial year, while in the orthopaedic industry devices segment there is a revenue fall of around 85 per cent, MTaI said in a statement.

Similarly, the opthalmology sector has also recorded a fall up to 75 per cent in its revenues during April-June, it added. Even the critical care device segment fell to nearly half, MTaI said.

"Due to the shrinking margins of the hospitals, the channel and service dealership networks, and sub-dealers are already experiencing significant workforce downsizing," it noted. So far the global medtech fraternity have heeded to the government's request of protecting the jobs of its workforce, even while facing significant financial blows. However, if the situation does not improve, these efforts may not be sustainable, MTaI said.

"We request its immediate intervention to help the sector recover so that it can continue fulfilling its role in ensuring critical care services in the country," MTaI Chairman and Director General Pavan Choudary said. In order to help the sector recover, MTaI has sought resumption of elective procedures in hospitals by issuing safety protocol/SOP for non-COVID procedures and customs duty exemption for medical devices.

"We request the government to consider giving basic customs duty exemption to the medical device industry to cope with the liquidity challenges during this time," it noted. It also sought revocation of health cess on medical devices.

The government should revoke the additional five per cent health cess on medical devices imposed from April 2020, MTaI said. A not-for-profit organisation, MTaI was established in 2016. Currently, it has 37 members, including Johnson & Johnson Medical India, Bausch & Lomb, Boston Scientific and Alcon.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Vietnam says contagion 'under control' in virus epicentre but spread elsewhere

A new coronavirus outbreak in Vietnam spread to two more provinces on Wednesday, the countrys health minister said, as the COVID-19 task force declared the contagion under control in the central city where the outbreak began. Aggressive con...

Cricket-Pakistan captain Ali fails as England strike

Captain Azhar Ali was out for a duck as Pakistan limped to 53 for two under floodlights and heavy skies at lunch on day one of the first test against England on Wednesday.Ali was trapped leg before wicket by seamer Chris Woakes, a poor star...

Trump campaign sues Nevada over mail-in ballots, asserting 'inevitable' fraud

President Donald Trumps reelection campaign and the national Republican Party have sued Nevada to block a new law that will send a mail-in ballot to every registered voter ahead of Novembers election.The lawsuit, filed in federal court, cla...

Foundation stone laying of Ram temple a happy moment for every Indian: Khattar

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday described the laying of foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a happy and historic moment for every Indian. He also said that with the laying of the foundation stone, the dr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020