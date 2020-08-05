Left Menu
Union Food Ministry on Wednesday said free foodgrains under PMGKAY were distributed via ration shops to up to 75 crore beneficiaries during April-June period.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 19:43 IST
Centre says up to 75 cr beneficiaries got free grains under PMGKAY in Apr-Jun

Union Food Ministry on Wednesday said free foodgrains under PMGKAY were distributed via ration shops to up to 75 crore beneficiaries during April-June period. In March, the government had announced distribution of 5 kg of foodgrains for free under the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana (PMGKAY) to ration card holders for three months as part of the Rs 20 lakh crore economic package in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Besides foodgrains, 1 kg pulses per beneficiary family were also to be distributed. This was over and above the subsidised grains given under the National Food Security Act. The PMGKAY scheme has now been extended till November. "About 37.5 lakh tonnes of foodgrains were distributed in the months of April and May covering about 75 crore beneficiaries in each month and 36.54 lakh tonnes foodgrains in June covering about 73 crore beneficiaries," the Food Ministry said in a statement.

States and union territories (UTs) had lifted 118 lakh tonnes of foodgrains from the Food Corporation of India (FCI), it said. They have reported distribution of 111.52 lakh tonnes (93.5 per cent) of allocated foodgrains in April-June, the statement added. Under PMGKAY, a total of about 81 crore ration card holders are to be covered, including beneficiaries of Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) and Priority Householders.

