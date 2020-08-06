FACT achieves record monthly production of Ammonium Sulphate in July

The Fertilizers and Chemicals Travancore Limited (FACT) has achieved record monthly production of Ammonium Sulphate at 24,016 tonne in July, the fertiliser ministry said on Thursday. The state-run firm has surpassed the previous record of 23,811 tonnes set in January 2020, the ministry said in a statement.

It further added that FACT could optimize its fertilizer production by implementing suitable adaptations in its operation schedule, raw material planning, logistics and product dispatch, for safe operation during COVID times. The company manufactures two fertilizer products -- Factamfos and Ammonium Sulphate -- mainly for the South Indian market.