Verified Professional Identity Platform SpringRole Integrates RazorPay to Accept Fiat Payments to Process Blockchain Transactions

SpringRole.com, a verified professional identity platform powered by blockchain technology, has integrated India's leading payment gateway service, RazorPay to accept payments from users wanting to self-verify themselves when looking for a job. SpringRole is owned by parent company Springworks, a Bangalore and Santa Monica based HR technology firm. SpringRole allows users to verify their Identity, employment and education credentials in real time and writes this information to a decentralised blockchain as a permanent record.

A typical background check takes anywhere from 15 days to 90 days to complete and has to be repeated with each new job that is taken up by an employee as the verified information is not transferable from one employer to the next. SpringRole promises to simplify this process by writing verified information to the blockchain that can be carried with the employee from one job to the next thereby eliminating any delays in hiring owing to background checks. Springworks CEO Kartik Mandaville, a graduate of Carnegie Mellon University said, “Background verification has traditionally been a process initiated by the employer, but we’re now seeing job seekers actively trying to verify their resumes in order to stand out from their peers when looking for a job. This is in addition to the trend of the gig economy workers looking to verify themselves to make their profiles stand out in their search for projects. As companies are looking to reduce time and effort with hiring, having a fully verified profile definitely helps give these candidates an edge compared to their peers.” With the integration of RazorPay, SpringRole is now able to accept INR payments from customers with the payment being converted in real time to SPRING tokens. SPRING tokens are the native currency used for transactions inside the SpringRole platform. The B2C verification platform has already processed over 2000 paid checks since integrating the popular payment provider. These tokens are then utilised to verify the profiles and eventually write them to the blockchain.

Anoop Suresh, VP - Business & Operations, Springworks said, "We're seeing some other interesting use cases for the B2C verification platform. Apart from job seekers and freelancers, it is being used by visa applicants and, even people looking for marriage alliances. Integrating RazorPay for payments within SpringRole has allowed us to bring the power of blockchain technology to the common user." About Springworks Springworks is a Bangalore and Santa Monica-based HR technology startup that is building tools and products to simplify recruiting and help organizations engage and retain their employees. Apart from SpringRole, the product stack from Springworks includes SpringVerify — B2B verification platform, SpringRecruit — a forever-free applicant tracking system, SpringEngage — an employee recognition and rewards platform that enriches company culture and Trivia — a suite of real time, fun and interactive games platform for remote team-building. Springworks prides itself on being an organization focused on employee well-being and workplace culture leading to the 100+ employee strength company being rated 4.8 on Glassdoor. Twitter: https://twitter.com/springroleinc | https://twitter.com/kar2905 (Kartik M, CEO, Springworks) | https://twitter.com/AabhashK (Head of Marketing, Springworks)