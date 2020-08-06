Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-hit pvt bus operators demand relief from Delhi govt

Claiming that "the whole ecosystem stands the risk of collapse," the Delhi Contract Bus Association office-bearers, in a letter written on Wednesday to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, urged for waiver of road tax from April to December this year. The association represents contract carriage and all India tourist bus operators catering to schools, offices, national and multinational companies and tourists.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 13:07 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 13:02 IST
COVID-hit pvt bus operators demand relief from Delhi govt
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Private bus operators in the national capital have sought relief from the Delhi government in the wake of losses due to the coronavirus pandemic, saying 65-70 percent of their vehicles are still off roads. Claiming that "the whole ecosystem stands the risk of collapse," the Delhi Contract Bus Association office-bearers, in a letter written on Wednesday to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot, urged for waiver of road tax from April to December this year.

The association represents contract carriage and all India tourist bus operators catering to schools, offices, national and multinational companies, and tourists. "The transport operators are under acute financial strain and about 65-70 percent of their vehicles are still off the road. In the present critical situation of the trade, the bus operators are devastated. The situation is aggravated by depletion of their finances in meeting obligations like staff salaries, taxes, and interest on EMIs," said the association general Harish Sabharwal.

Due to a shortage of demand, their operations are becoming economically unviable, and it has become very difficult to pay the taxes for vehicles due since April, he said. "In sync with your government's endeavors to help the citizens of the state during these tough times and to provide them the much-needed relief, it is earnestly requested to your good self to issue needful directions to the Transport Department in this regard," said the letter to the chief minister, requesting a tax waiver.

Due to the pandemic, the financial crisis in the passenger transport segment has reached its peak. Unless the governments provide the timely and necessary support to the sector, the whole ecosystem stands the risk of collapse, Sabharwal said. Gurmit Singh Taneja, working president of the Delhi Contract Bus Association, said there was no revenue generation for school bus operators, as schools were closed indefinitely.

"As per the guidelines of the Supreme Court, the school buses are painted with yellow color and they run on CNG and cannot be used anywhere else. But during lockdown they have incurred costs like EMI's, staff salaries, insurance, parking charges, Road Tax and several government compliances, borne by the operators," Taneja said. Domestic and international tourism is at a standstill due to the pandemic and hence there is no earning for tourist buses as well. Office goers are working from home, IT-sector, multinational and national organizations are still closed, he said.

There is no revenue generation and financial inflows as mostly payments from business houses and companies are restrained and existing finances with small bus operators as well as that of big bus operators are depleting fast, Taneja reasoned.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Entertainment News Roundup: Snazzy face mask fashion reaches Nairobi; Disney's 'Mulan' to skip most movie theaters for streaming and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Uptick in German coronavirus cases raises fresh lockdown fears

The number of confirmed new coronavirus cases in Germany has breached the 1,000 threshold for the first time since early May, in the latest sign that slackening social distancing is raising the risk of a second wave of the disease.According...

Indians go for third straight over Reds

Regardless of the landscape to this offbeat 2020 season, the Cleveland Indians keep finding ways to beat the Cincinnati Reds. Looking for a third straight win over their interleague Ohio rivals, the Indians close out a four-game, home-and-h...

Pirates turn to rookie Brubaker vs. red-hot Twins

Right-hander JT Brubaker will make his major league starting debut on Thursday afternoon and try to help the host Pittsburgh Pirates snap a seven-game losing streak against the red-hot Minnesota Twins. The 6-foot-3, 185-pound Brubaker 0-0, ...

Taste bud cells might not be coronavirus target, study says

By analysing the oral cells of adult mice, scientists have found that a protein which the novel coronavirus uses to enter host tissue is not present in the taste buds, a finding which suggests that the loss of sense of smell reported by man...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020