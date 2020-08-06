Left Menu
Europe retreats as BoE forecast hits London stocks

European shares dipped on Thursday as forecasts of a slower post-pandemic economic rebound in the UK hit London stock markets, while disappointing quarterly updates from Glencore and AXA weighed on broader sentiment.

Reuters | London | Updated: 06-08-2020 14:21 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

European shares dipped on Thursday as forecasts of a slower post-pandemic economic rebound in the UK hit London stock markets, while disappointing quarterly updates from Glencore and AXA weighed on broader sentiment. The pan-European STOXX 600 index slipped 0.3%, with London's FTSE 100 falling 1.4%.

After surging in the previous session on the back of rising commodity prices, Europe's mining index fell 1.7% after Glencore scrapped dividend to focus on lowering debt as the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in a $3.2 billion charge. Shares in BP, Royal Dutch Shell and Total also fell nearly 2% after strong gains on Tuesday.

The more internationally focussed UK stocks took a hit as sterling rose after the Bank of England kept rates unchanged and warned of possible risks from taking interest rates below zero. "We already know from the experience of Japan and Europe the damage negative rates does to the banking system, ... and (they) could weaken the UK financial sector even further, thus destabilising the economy even more," said Michael Hewson, market analyst at CMC Markets UK.

French insurer AXA fell 3.4% after it dropped its 2020 earnings target and said it would not make additional payouts to shareholders in the fourth quarter. Of the 65% of the STOXX 600 companies that have reported results so far, nearly 60% have topped dramatically lowered estimates, according to Refinitiv data. In a typical quarter, 50% beat estimates.

On the bright side, Adidas gained 3.1% as it forecast a rebound in profits in the third quarter and Lufthansa jumped 3.2% even as it said it does not expect air travel demand to return to pre-crisis levels before 2024. The German DAX got a boost from engineering group Siemens, which posted better-than-expected industrial profit for its third quarter.

Meanwhile, data showed orders for German-made goods rose sharply in June in the latest sign that Europe's largest economy is starting to shrug off the effects of months of lockdown, but volumes were still far below pre-pandemic levels.

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Latest News

Vietnam turns Danang stadium into field hospital amid virus outbreak

Vietnam is close to completing the conversion of a sports stadium into a 1,000-bed field hospital in its new coronavirus epicentre Danang, the health ministry said on Thursday, as it battles an outbreak that has spread to at least 11 locati...

Avert Beirut-like explosion in Chennai harbour: PMK chief

Chennai, Aug 6 PTI PMK founder S Ramadoss on Thursday urged the government to take immediate steps to safely dispose of 740 tonnes of ammonium nitrate reportedly stocked in Chennai harbour for years, saying a possible Beirut-like incident s...

Article 370 nullification India's internal matter, other countries should not interfere: Naidu

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday advised nations, including those in Indias neighbourhood, to refrain from commenting on its internal matters and asserted that the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir was taken in the l...

Germany tightens up on testing as infection numbers rise

Travellers returning to Germany from risk regions will face mandatory coronavirus tests from Saturday, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday, warning that the accelerating pace of new infections was a cause for concern. Speaking after...
