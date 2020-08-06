Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sebi amends disclosure norms

Under the norms, listed companies will intimate the record date for corporate events, including dividend declaration, bonus share and rights issue, to stock exchanges. A company is required to inform all stock exchanges where it is listed or where stock derivatives are available on its stock or where its stock form part of an index on which derivatives are available.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:04 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:04 IST
Sebi amends disclosure norms

Markets regulator Sebi has amended disclosure norms pertaining to intimation of record date to stock exchanges. Under the norms, listed companies will intimate the record date for corporate events, including dividend declaration, bonus share and rights issue, to stock exchanges.

A company is required to inform all stock exchanges where it is listed or where stock derivatives are available on its stock or where its stock form part of an index on which derivatives are available. The record date is for the purpose of declaration of dividend; issue of right or bonus shares; issue of shares for conversion of debentures or any other convertible security; shares arising out of rights attached to debentures or any other convertible security and corporate actions like mergers, de-mergers, splits and bonus shares.

To give effect to this, Sebi has amended LODR (Listing and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, the regulator said in a notification on Wednesday. Record date, in market parlance refers to  a particular date fixed by issuing company when an investor must own shares to be eligible to receive corporate dividends or bonus shares among others.

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Sebi

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Germany fights virus uptick with mandatory testing for travellers

Germany announced mandatory tests for travellers returning from high-risk regions after new coronavirus cases breached the 1,000-a-day threshold for the first time since May, fuelling fears of a return to an economically disruptive lockdown...

BSE completes another physical delivery of gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has executed the second physical delivery of gold mini in options in goods contracts. The entire physical delivery process was seamlessly completed at the exchanges designated vault in Ahmedaba...

South African animal rights group asks court to ban live sheep shipments by Kuwaiti firm

A South African animal rights group is seeking a court order banning a Kuwaiti firm from shipping tens of thousands of sheep across the equator to the Middle East during summer months in conditions it called extreme cruelty. The case is the...

Cricket-Vivo pulls 2020 IPL sponsorship amid China backlash

Chinas Vivo will not be the title sponsor of this years Indian Premier League IPL, the Indian cricket board BCCI said on Thursday, amid a growing backlash against Chinese companies in India. Smartphone maker Vivo had secured the IPL sponsor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020