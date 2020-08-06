Left Menu
Development News Edition

BSE completes another physical delivery of gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts

The entire physical delivery process was seamlessly completed at the exchange's designated vault in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, BSE said in a statement. The bourse executed consecutive delivery of gold mini on options in good framework for the second month running on August 4, 2020.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 16:35 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 16:35 IST
BSE completes another physical delivery of gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has executed the second physical delivery of gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts. The entire physical delivery process was seamlessly completed at the exchange's designated vault in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, BSE said in a statement.

The bourse executed consecutive delivery of gold mini on options in good framework for the second month running on August 4, 2020. BSE has completed two full delivery cycles in gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts.

"The 'options in goods' contracts are simple, cost-effective with the option of seamless delivery. This makes it extremely beneficial for jewellers and bullion dealers, who can not only hedge their price risk but also avail delivery on expiry of the contract," the exchange's chief business officer Sameer Patil said. BSE launched the first 'options in goods' contracts on gold mini and Silver kg based on spot prices from June 1, 2020. These contracts are converted into physical delivery on expiry.

The exchange said it has received extremely positive response from all stakeholders for these contracts, and is the market leader in the bullion options segment..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Facebook rejects request to release Myanmar officials’ data for genocide case

Facebook has objected to a request from Gambia, which has accused Myanmar at the World Court of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, to release posts and communications by members of Myanmars military and police. The social media ...

PIL wants declaration of tiger reserve in Goa

The Goa bench of the Bombay High Court on Thursday issued notices to the state government and National Tiger Conservation Authority NTCA over a petition seeking declaration of a tiger reserve in Goa. Claud Alvares, who has filed the Public ...

India sets tone for Global COVID Collaboration: Dr Jitendra Singh

Union Minister of State for Personnel, PG and Pensions Dr Jitendra Singh today said that India has set the tone for Global COVID Collaboration under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He said that extraordinary foreign out...

'See you in court': ACLU files nearly 400 cases versus Trump

The day after Donald Trumps election in November 2016, the American Civil Liberties Union posted a message to him on its website See you in court. As president, Trump hasnt personally squared off against the American Civil Liberties Union...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020