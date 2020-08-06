BSE completes another physical delivery of gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts

Leading stock exchange BSE on Thursday said it has executed the second physical delivery of gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts. The entire physical delivery process was seamlessly completed at the exchange's designated vault in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, BSE said in a statement.

The bourse executed consecutive delivery of gold mini on options in good framework for the second month running on August 4, 2020. BSE has completed two full delivery cycles in gold mini in 'options in goods' contracts.

"The 'options in goods' contracts are simple, cost-effective with the option of seamless delivery. This makes it extremely beneficial for jewellers and bullion dealers, who can not only hedge their price risk but also avail delivery on expiry of the contract," the exchange's chief business officer Sameer Patil said. BSE launched the first 'options in goods' contracts on gold mini and Silver kg based on spot prices from June 1, 2020. These contracts are converted into physical delivery on expiry.

The exchange said it has received extremely positive response from all stakeholders for these contracts, and is the market leader in the bullion options segment..