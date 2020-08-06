Left Menu
Development News Edition

Apollo Tyres shares end lower nearly 1 pc on poor quarterly results

The tyre maker had reported a net profit of Rs 142 crore in the April-June last fiscal. Net sales during the quarter under review declined to Rs 2,828 crore, from Rs 4,272 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement on Wednesday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 17:30 IST
Apollo Tyres shares end lower nearly 1 pc on poor quarterly results
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Shares of Apollo Tyres on Thursday dropped more than 4 per cent before closing lower by nearly 1 per cent as the company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 135 crore for the April-June quarter. The stock, which declined 4.14 per cent to Rs 111 during the day on the BSE, later closed at Rs 115.60, down 0.17 per cent.

On the NSE, it declined 0.73 per cent to close at Rs 115.05 after plunging 4.22 per cent to Rs 111 during the day. The tyre maker had reported a net profit of Rs 142 crore in the April-June last fiscal.

Net sales during the quarter under review declined to Rs 2,828 crore, from Rs 4,272 crore in the year-ago period, Apollo Tyres said in a statement on Wednesday. "While the first half of the first quarter was almost a complete washout, our performance has been excellent since the markets opened up, especially in the replacement market.

"While the uncertainty will continue, and we will have to find opportunities for growth, I am hopeful of the markets further recovering and the sales bouncing back around the festive season in India," Apollo Tyres Chairman Onkar S Kanwar said..

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Crash Landing on You Season 2: Petition to renew Hyun Bin, Son Ye-jin’s series marks over 7,800 supports

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Joe Biden launches new national ad aimed at Black Americans

Joe Bidens Democratic presidential campaign has launched a new national ad focused on Black Americans, urging them to stand up to President Donald Trump the way their ancestors stood up to violent racists of a generation ago. The one-minu...

Day after bhoomi pujan, it's back to business in Ayodhya

A day after the historic groundbreaking ceremony for the Ram temple, Ayodhya is back to its old rhythm. At the Hanumangarhi temple, constable Shri Ram is at work, asking devotees to maintain social distancing. It seems the number of devotee...

Australia making wage subsidies easier as COVID-19 surges, PM to say

Australia will make it easier to qualify for wage subsidies, the centrepiece of its response to the coronavirus crisis, following a surge in infections that has forced Melbourne into strict lockdown, Prime Minister Scott Morrison will say o...

Facebook rejects request to release Myanmar officials’ data for genocide case

Facebook has objected to a request from Gambia, which has accused Myanmar at the World Court of genocide against the Rohingya Muslim minority, to release posts and communications by members of Myanmars military and police. The social media ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020