Left Menu
Development News Edition

EIB to provide €20m loan to Sanifit to develop treatments for vascular calcification

The EIB will provide Sanifit with long-term finance to drive the development of treatments for progressive vascular calcification disorders.

EIB | Luxembourg | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:42 IST
EIB to provide €20m loan to Sanifit to develop treatments for vascular calcification
The EIB is advancing funds for this research, development and innovation (RDI) project by way of a venture debt operation with Investment Plan for Europe support, a financing instrument used by the EU bank to assist leading companies in innovative sectors. Image Credit: Storyblocks

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is set to support the development of new treatments for progressive vascular calcification, an area of significant unmet medical need where there are currently no approved treatments. To this end, the EU bank will provide a €20 million loan to Spanish biopharmaceutical company Sanifit, which is developing novel treatments in two disease indications linked to calcification.

The EIB is advancing funds for this research, development and innovation (RDI) project by way of a venture debt operation with Investment Plan for Europe support, a financing instrument used by the EU bank to assist leading companies in innovative sectors. Since it was launched by the EIB under the Juncker Plan in 2016, this initiative has granted over €2 billion in financing for projects in areas such as robotics, artificial intelligence and biomedicine.

The EIB will provide Sanifit with long-term finance to drive the development of treatments for progressive vascular calcification disorders. The Company, founded as a spin-off out of the University of the Balearic Islands, has developed SNF472, a selective and potent inhibitor of hydroxyapatite (HAP) crystallisation, the final common pathway that leads to vascular calcification.

SNF472 is currently being investigated in a Phase 3 study for the treatment of calciphylaxis, a devastating rare disease where small blood vessels in the skin and fat tissue are blocked due to severe calcification, leading to the death of approximately 55% of patients within the first year of diagnosis. A Phase 3 trial in a second indication, peripheral arterial disease, a major driver of morbidity and death in end-stage kidney disease patients, will launch in 2021.

EIB Vice-President Emma Navarro, responsible for the Bank's operations in Spain, highlighted the "positive impact of this operation on strengthening the competitiveness of the European biomedical industry, a sector requiring large-scale investment and tailored financing solutions. We are delighted to help a leading Spanish company to develop new medical treatments for vascular calcification that will have clear benefits for human health and wellbeing. This agreement underscores the EIB's commitment to supporting European innovation, which is now more vital than ever to promoting economic recovery and job creation."

Dr Joan Perelló, Chief Executive Officer of Sanifit, commented: "The support of the EIB represents a significant endorsement of our technology and its potential to help patients suffering from debilitating conditions related to progressive vascular calcification. This is an extremely exciting time for Sanifit as we progress SNF472 through the clinic, and this further investment will be invaluable as we gather the late-stage data required for approval, and to deliver treatment options to patients in need."

The European Investment Bank (EIB) is the long-term lending institution of the European Union owned by its Member States. It makes long-term finance available for sound investment in order to contribute towards EU policy objectives.

The Investment Plan for Europe was launched in November 2014 to reverse the downward trend in investment and foster economic recovery in Europe. Its innovative focus, whereby the EIB Group is provided with an EU budget guarantee, makes it possible to mobilise substantial public and private sector funding for investment in strategic sectors of the European economy. The Investment Plan has to date leveraged €524.4 billion of investment and supported over 1.4 million emerging companies and SMEs throughout Europe. See here the latest results of the Investment Plan for Europe by sector and country, or go to Frequently Asked Questions.

Sanifit is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on treatments for vascular calcification disorders. The company is a spin-off from the University of the Balearic Islands and has offices in Spain and the U.S. The company's lead asset, SNF472, has successfully completed a Phase 2 proof of concept study in calciphylaxis and showed a significant reduction in progression of coronary calcification in a Phase 2b study among hemodialysis patients. A Phase 3 pivotal study in calciphylaxis is currently underway and a Phase 3 trial in Peripheral Arterial Disease in End-Stage Kidney Disease patients will launch in 2021. Sanifit has raised approximately $130M, including a 2019 Series D round of $61.8M (€55.2M) in mid-2019. For more information please visit www.sanifit.com.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

New York seeks to break up National Rifle Association, alleging financial mismanagement

New York states attorney general sued to dissolve the National Rifle Association on Thursday, alleging senior leaders of the non-profit group diverted millions of dollars for personal use and to buy the silence and loyalty of former employe...

Beirut's accidental cargo: how an unscheduled port visit led to disaster

The chemicals that went up in flames in Beiruts deadliest peace-time explosion arrived in the Lebanese capital seven years ago on a leaky Russian-leased cargo ship that, according to its captain, should never have stopped there. They were b...

Global recovery will come faster if COVID vaccine available to all -WHO chief

Economic recovery around the world could come faster if any COVID-19 vaccine is made available to all as a public good, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Thursday.He was speaking in an online pane...

WRAPUP 3-U.S. weekly jobless claims fall, labor market struggling as COVID-19 epidemic spreads

The number of Americans seeking jobless benefits fell last week, but a staggering 31.3 million people were receiving unemployment checks in mid-July, suggesting the labor market was stalling as the country battles a resurgence in new COVID-...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020