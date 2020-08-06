Left Menu
National Handloom Day: Govt to launch portal, kick off social media campaign

A handloom portal will be launched on the occasion of the National Handloom Day on Friday along with a social media campaign to instil pride in the weaving community, the Textiles Ministry said on Thursday.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:50 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:50 IST
A handloom portal will be launched on the occasion of the National Handloom Day on Friday along with a social media campaign to instil pride in the weaving community, the Textiles Ministry said on Thursday. A mobile application and backend website for the Handloom Mark Scheme will also be launched on the occasion. The Ministry of Textiles is organizing the function through a virtual platform to avoid public gathering considering COVID-19 pandemic. August 7 was chosen as the National Handloom Day to commemorate the Swadeshi Movement which was launched on the same date in 1905. The objective is to generate awareness about handloom industry amongst public at large and its contribution to the socio-economic development. To mark this occasion and to instil pride of workmanship of handloom weaving amongst citizens, a social media campaign is planned for the handloom weaving community, the Textiles Ministry said. "Prime Minister has urged that it should be an endeavour on part of all of us to use Indian handlooms and handicrafts and also communicate to other people about them. The more the world knows about the richness and diversity of these products, the greater our artisans and weavers will benefit," it added. The handloom sector is a symbol of India's glorious cultural heritage and an important source of livelihood in the country. The sector is key to women empowerment as over 70 per cent of handloom weavers and allied workers are women.

"Textiles Minister Smriti Irani has appealed to all Central Government Ministers, Lieutenant Governors, Chief Ministers of states, Members of Parliament and eminent Industrialists with friends and family to express solidarity with the weaving community through their social media accounts so as to motivate others to do the same," stated the ministry. The ministry has extended a similar request to Secretaries to the Government of India and equivalent level officers. Besides, all the Secretaries of the States, exports promotion councils, sister textile bodies like central silk board, National Jute Board have been requested to amplify the social media campaign under the common hashtag and inspiring associates and employees to embrace handloom fabric, the ministry said. The Government is providing online marketing opportunities to weavers and handloom producers in the face of the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic, and inability to hold conventional marketing events such as exhibitions, melas, etc. The Handloom Export Promotion Council is organizing a virtual fair. The fair will connect more than 150 participants from different regions of the country showcasing their products with unique designs and skills.

The Indian Textile Sourcing Fair will be open on 7, 10 and 11 August. Exquisite Patolas, Paithanis, Ikats, Kandangis, Maheshwaris, Venkatagiris and numerous other GI tagged products will be on display for the International buying community to source their products directly from the masters themselves..

