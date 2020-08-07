Left Menu
IAS First to Integrate with Google Ads Data Hub for Viewability and Brand Safety, Bringing Advertisers Privacy-Centric Metrics Across YouTube

Ultimately, ADH will enable advertisers to easily access a broader suite of privacy-protected data and measurement services. "IAS is thrilled to be the first partner to provide advanced viewability, fraud, and brand safety metrics via Google's Ads Data Hub," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO at IAS.

07-08-2020
MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integral Ad Science (IAS), the global leader in digital ad verification, today announced it is the first verification company to integrate with Google Ads Data Hub (ADH), Google's privacy-focused data platform for advertisers. The IAS integration provides advertisers viewability, ad fraud, and brand safety measurement for YouTube via ADH. While IAS does not collect or use any private audience data for delivering its verification services, being the first with this new integration will help lead the way for setting new data privacy best practices. Ultimately, ADH will enable advertisers to easily access a broader suite of privacy-protected data and measurement services.

"IAS is thrilled to be the first partner to provide advanced viewability, fraud, and brand safety metrics via Google's Ads Data Hub," said Lisa Utzschneider, CEO at IAS. "Marketers are now even better equipped to provide quality advertising experiences for YouTube audiences while maintaining a high degree of data privacy." Google Ads Data Hub allows advertisers to understand how their advertising is performing across screens while limiting the use of user data, adding another layer of privacy protection for users while still enabling marketers to measure their YouTube ad campaigns. Combining advertiser data with event-level data from ad campaigns allows marketers to unlock insights, improve advertising efficiency, help achieve data-driven business goals, and yield more effective campaign optimization. "Marketers have made clear that they see a future where we are delivering consumer insights and media measurement that are both actionable and privacy-centric. We're pleased to have IAS measurement solutions available to advertisers in Ads Data Hub in support of our continued effort and commitment to offering third-party measurement on YouTube," said Prema Sampath, Senior Product Manager at Google.

IAS is a member of the YouTube Measurement Program (YTMP) and is accredited to provide both Brand Suitability and Brand Safety services (including for Google's premium 'YouTube Select' inventory). IAS is also certified for 'Pre-Screened YouTube Select Lineups'. For more information on IAS integration with Google's Ads Data Hub please reach out to press@integralads.com.

Logo - https://photos.prnasia.com/prnh/20200807/2878834-1logo PWR PWR.

