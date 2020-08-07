Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks post fourth straight weekly drop as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Friday and posted a fourth straight weekly drop, after the Trump administration unveiled a plan to ban U.S. transactions with ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat. ** At the close, the Hang Seng index fell 1.6% to 24,531.62, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4% to 10,063.43.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 14:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 14:25 IST
Hong Kong stocks post fourth straight weekly drop as Sino-U.S. tensions weigh

Hong Kong stocks ended lower on Friday and posted a fourth straight weekly drop, after the Trump administration unveiled a plan to ban U.S. transactions with ByteDance's TikTok and Tencent-owned WeChat.

** At the close, the Hang Seng index fell 1.6% to 24,531.62, while the China Enterprises Index lost 1.4% to 10,063.43. ** For the week, HSI shed 0.3%, its fourth weekly fall in a row, while HSCE firmed by 0.2%.

** U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday sweeping bans on U.S. transactions with China's ByteDance, the owner of video-sharing app TikTok, and Tencent 0700.HK, the operator of WeChat, starting in 45 days. ** China firmly opposes the executive orders and will defend the legitimate rights and interests of Chinese businesses, foreign ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin told a media briefing.

** Adding to pressure, Trump administration officials have also urged the president to delist Chinese companies that trade on U.S. exchanges and fail to meet U.S. auditing requirements by January 2022. ** Tech players led the losses, with the newly-launched Hang Seng tech index ending down 2.5%.

** Chinese tech giant Tencent's shares tumbled as much as 10.1%, following the U.S. ban but pared some losses to close 5% lower. ** However, investors found some relief in more signs of recovery in the world's second-largest economy and Beijing's continued policy support.

** China's economy appeared to be gathering pace in July as exports rose the most this year while some raw material imports hit record highs, adding to hopes for a more sustained recovery. ** China's central bank said on Thursday it would make its prudent monetary policy more flexible and targeted, and keep liquidity appropriately ample to support economic recovery.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand govt to encourage sports & sportspersons: CM

Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Friday said his government was committed to encourage sports and sportspersons and will bring a new sports policy soon. The chief minister said this after he received information in his twitter handl...

Surging COVID-19 cases, U.S.-China tensions keep London stocks muted

Trading in London-listed shares was subdued on Friday as rising COVID-19 cases and U.S.-China tensions dented sentiment at the end of a week marked by largely upbeat quarterly earnings and improving economic data. The blue-chip FTSE 100 was...

BJP leader raises questions over Sushant's psychotherapist

BJP leader Ashish Shelar on Friday accused Sushant Singh Rajputs psychotherapist Susan Walker Moffat of sharing details about the mental health of the late actor to the media in violation of law. Shelar also asked if Moffat, a foreign natio...

Singer Selena Gomez puts her culinary skills to test for new show

Selena Gomezs much-awaited cooking show, premiering from August 13 on HBO Max, will see the singer put her culinary skills to test, albeit with some professional help. According to CNN, Selena Chef was filmed amid the coronavirus pandemic,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020