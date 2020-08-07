Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shemaroo, TVS Credit among leading brands increase Push Notifications Delivery by 50 to 70% with Netcore's Smart Push

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions, a leading global marketing technology provider, today announced the success of its recently launched Smart Push, a breakthrough notification delivery technology. Smart Push has helped brands like Shemaroo Entertainment, a leader in India's OTT space, and TVS Credit Services, an Indian financial services company, boost their Push Notification Delivery rate by more than 50%.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:19 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:19 IST
Shemaroo, TVS Credit among leading brands increase Push Notifications Delivery by 50 to 70% with Netcore's Smart Push

MUMBAI, India, Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Netcore Solutions, a leading global marketing technology provider, today announced the success of its recently launched Smart Push, a breakthrough notification delivery technology. Smart Push has helped brands like Shemaroo Entertainment, a leader in India's OTT space, and TVS Credit Services, an Indian financial services company, boost their Push Notification Delivery rate by more than 50%. Netcore also powers push notifications for leading brands, including ICICI Bank, My Team 11, Revv, Malindo Air, Sendo, Smartfren, Sun & Sand Sports, Fahasa, and many more. Google FCM has been unreliable when it comes to notification deliveries, leaving app marketers deeply concerned about the alarming reduction in engagement rates. In response, Netcore, a global leader in customer engagement, has developed Smart Push, a solution doubling notification delivery rates compared to push amplification solutions available in the industry. The improvement in delivery rates was directly tied to an increase in Daily Active Users (DAUs) and to a marked improvement in user retention.

Mr. Mukund Kulkarni, Chief Manager - Digital of TVS Credit said, "It's extremely important for any brand to target the right user through the right channel at the right time. With Netcore Smartech, we were able to optimize our app push notification strategy, driving 23% of user engagement on our app through improved Push Notification Delivery. We have achieved 2.2X uplift in delivery rates and 1.8X uplift in click rates through app push notifications as a channel on Smartech. The consultancy and support from the Customer Success Team at Netcore has been extremely helpful in achieving this feat." Smart Push also influenced a considerable portion of ShemarooMe's overall conversions by pushing up its Push Notification Delivery by 50%. Mr. Zubin Dubash, COO - Digital of Sheemaro said, "Technology has always been at the heart of ShemarooMe and how we function to make the content viewing not only personalized for our viewers but also enhance their watching experience. This partnership with Netcore augments our customer watching experience and helps us reach out to more Bollywood buffs." "Brands value each customer touchpoint quite highly. Every lost notification delivery is a lost engagement opportunity," said Kalpit Jain, Group CEO, Netcore Solutions. "Smartech has been built with an engagement-driven retention philosophy and deliverability has been at the core of all things we have done. I believe Smartech, especially with its AI capabilities, packs the most critical combination of scale and deliverability that all major players can plug into their engagement strategies and see astronomical results," added Kalpit. About Netcore Solutions: Netcore Solutions, the world-renowned martech solutions company enables marketers to outline their customer journey to achieve extraordinary 1:1 customer experience. Netcore has been delivering marketing ROI for more than two decades to world's leading brands and serves as a strategic partner to enterprise and mid-size businesses across many industries in the United States, India, SEA and EMEA.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1176346/Netcore_Solutions_Logo.jpg PWR PWR.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Shilpa Shetty, Taapsee Pannu exude elegance in Indian handloom sarees

Exuding elegance, actors Shilpa Shetty and Taapsee Pannu on Friday treated their fans to a picture of them donning an Indian handloom saree to mark the National Handloom Day. The Apne actor, Shetty shared on Instagram one of her all-time fa...

Old, new U.S. envoys the same - 'they bite off more than they can chew', Iran says

A senior Iranian official said on Friday there was no difference between the outgoing and incoming U.S. special envoys for Iran because American officials bite off more than they can chew.U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced Thursd...

UK to spend millions to ease Brexit red tape for N Ireland

The British government will spend up 355 million pounds USD 465 million to help businesses in Northern Ireland deal with the red tape caused by Brexit, officials said Friday. Brexits supporters, including British Prime Minister Boris Johnso...

Man from MP found murdered in Rajasthan's Jhalawar

The body of a 40-year-old man from Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh was found with multiple injury marks in a village in Rajasthans Jhalawar district on Friday, police said. The deceased, Kishore Singh, was a resident of Barode area in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020