British Airways to operate multiple weekly flights between India and London from August 17

In a press release, the airline said it will operate five flights a week from Delhi and Mumbai to Heathrow airport in London.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 20:24 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:04 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

British Airways said on Friday it will operate multiple weekly relief flights between four Indian cities and London from August 17 as per a bilateral arrangement signed with the Indian government. In a press release, the airline said it will operate five flights a week from Delhi and Mumbai to Heathrow airport in London. There will be four flights per week from Heathrow airport to Hyderabad and Bangalore, it added.

"British Airways will be able to take all customers eligible under the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs nonstop to London and beyond on British Airways' current flight network," it stated. Scheduled international passenger flights have been suspended in India since March 23 amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, since July, the Indian government has formed bilateral 'air bubbles' with some countries including the USA, the UK, France and Germany under which airlines of both the countries can operate international passenger flights.

On board, all cabin crew will wear PPE and a new food service has been introduced which reduces the number of interactions required with customers, the airline said in the press release.

