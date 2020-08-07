AI Express plane overshoots runway at Kozhikode airport
An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening, an airline spokesperson said. The flight -- IX 1344 -- landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm. The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-08-2020 21:05 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 20:57 IST
An Air India Express plane coming from Dubai overshot the runway at Kozhikode airport in Kerala on Friday evening, an airline spokesperson said. The flight -- IX 1344 -- landed at the airport at around 7.40 pm.
The airline spokesperson said the aircraft apparently overshot the runway. Further details were not immediately known.
Air India Express has only Boeing 737 planes in its fleet.
- READ MORE ON:
- Air India Express
- Dubai
- Kerala