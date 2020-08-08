Left Menu
Development News Edition

Girish Chandra Murmu assumes office as CAG

"After the oath ceremony, Murmu came to the CAG office, where he was welcomed by the senior officers of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department," said the official statement from his new office. Before his appointment as the Lt Governor of union territory J&K, he served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Expenditure, Additional Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and Department of Revenue.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 15:03 IST
Girish Chandra Murmu assumes office as CAG

Girish Chandra Murmu has assumed office as the Comptroller and Auditor General of India from August 8, 2020, an official statement said on Saturday. Earlier in the morning, the former Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor was sworn in as the Comptroller and Auditor General at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Murmu made and subscribed to the oath of office before President Ram Nath Kovind, according to a Rashtrapati Bhavan statement. A former bureaucrat, Murmu is a 1985-batch IAS officer of Gujarat cadre. His tenure as the new CAG will be up to November 20, 2024.

He succeeds Rajiv Mehrishi, who demitted office on Friday, the office of the CAG said in the statement. As a constitutional functionary, the CAG is primarily entrusted with the responsibility of auditing the accounts of the central and state governments.

The CAG reports are laid before Parliament and legislatures of the states. While being administered the oath of office and secrecy at Rastrapati Bhavan this morning, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, outgoing CAG Mehrishi, were among the dignitaries present. "After the oath ceremony, Murmu came to the CAG office, where he was welcomed by the senior officers of the Indian Audit and Accounts Department," said the official statement from his new office.

Before his appointment as the Lt Governor of union territory J&K, he served as Joint Secretary in the Department of Expenditure, Additional Secretary in the Department of Financial Services and Department of Revenue. Later, he served as Special Secretary in the Department of Expenditure before being appointed as the full-fledged Secretary of the department. And before his tenure at the Centre, Murmu served on important assignments in Gujarat. He has wide experience in administrative, economic and infrastructure fields, said the official statement. Murmu is a post graduate in Political Science from Utkal University. He holds an MBA degree from the University of Birmingham. He was born on November 21, 1959 in Mayurbhanj district of Odisha. He is married to Smita Murmu. They have a daughter Ruchika and son Ruhaan.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Dr Harsh Vardhan presides signing of MoU between FSSAI and CSIR

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19 tests of all cyclists, support staff before start of camp on Aug 14 return negative: SAI

The COVID-19 tests of all cyclists and support staff, who have been in quarantine on arrival ahead of the national camp beginning on August 14 here, have returned negative, the Sports Authority of India said on Saturday. The team of 11 cycl...

Dutch diplomat among dead in Beirut blast

The Dutch foreign ministry says that the wife of the Netherlands ambassador to Lebanon has died of injuries she sustained in the massive blast that hit Beirut earlier this week. Hedwig Waltmans-Molier died Saturday morning at age 55. She wo...

Blast rocks military base in Somali capital, at least eight dead

A huge blast rocked a military base in Somalias capital Mogadishu near a stadium on Saturday, killing at least eight people and injuring 14, emergency workers said, and the militant group al Shabaab claimed responsiblity. Soldiers opened fi...

15 proposals of stressed NBFCs, HFCs worth Rs 6,400 cr sanctioned under special liquidity scheme

The Finance Ministry on Saturday said 15 proposals worth Rs 6,399 crore of stressed NBFCs and HFCs have been sanctioned under the special liquidity scheme announced as part of the Rs 20.97 lakh crore Aatmanirbhar Bharat package. The scheme ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020