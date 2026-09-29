UK PM Burnham plans law change to allow public ownership of water companies

Reuters | Updated: 29-09-2026 19:21 IST | Created: 29-09-2026 19:21 IST
UK PM Burnham plans law change to allow public ownership of water companies

British Prime Minister ​Andy Burnham said on ‌Tuesday he ​would legislate to repeal a ban on the public ownership of water companies, promising a ten-year route ‌to "a very different water system" for the country.

Water suppliers in England and Wales were privatised in 1989, but multiple failures mean it has been seen as ‌the sector where profit has been prioritised over the environment and affordable bills. Burnham ‌announced he would present a strengthened Water Bill to parliament which would allow greater public control of water companies in future.

"Water is a symbol of what has gone wrong ⁠with Britain. ​A service where ⁠the shareholders never lose and the public never win," he told the Labour Party conference. Under ⁠his planned changes, mayors would have new powers to hold water companies to account.

The ​development will be closely watched by investors in Thames Water, which has ⁠16 million customers and billions of pounds of debt. The UK's biggest supplier, it has ⁠faced ​mounting fines for polluting rivers with sewage. The government and regulators are currently considering whether to approve a creditor-led rescue plan for the company.

Shares ⁠in Severn Trent, Pennon and United Utilities traded down by 0.9% to 1.6% ⁠after Burnham announced ⁠public ownership would become possible. There are 11 regional water and sewage companies in England and Wales.

TRENDING

1
Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls Behind

Sudanese Families Flee to Chad as Violence Surges and Refugee Support Falls ...

Global
2
UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks in Court

UN Experts Warn Children Reporting Sexual Abuse in France Still Face Risks i...

Global
3
Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submission for Sitagliptin Tablets

Morepen Strengthens Integrated CDMO Capabilities with First U.S. ANDA Submis...

Global
4
Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 kg semifinal

Asian Games 2026: Pincky Balhara secures Kurash bronze for India, loses 78 k...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Double-Edged Network: How Global Trade Shares Risk and Spreads Contagion

AI, ESG and Trust Are Becoming Interdependent Pillars of Digital Finance

Organic Vegetable Shopping Gap: What Trust and Price Mean for Everyday Shoppers

Carbon Capture Could Cut Solar Power Waste and Battery Needs Across ASEAN

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026