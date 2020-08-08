Jubilant Life Sciences presents 1,000 vials of Remdesivir to UP CM
Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Saturday said it has presented 1,000 vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir that it sells under the brand name 'JUBI-R' to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.PTI | Noida | Updated: 08-08-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 19:23 IST
Drug firm Jubilant Life Sciences on Saturday said it has presented 1,000 vials of antiviral drug Remdesivir that it sells under the brand name 'JUBI-R' to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The drug is being made available to over 1,000 hospitals providing COVID-19 treatment in India through the company’s distribution network, Jubilant Life Sciences said in a statement.
"Remdesivir is an effective medicine in the treatment of severe COVID-19 cases. In this critical situation, I am pleased that this medicine was made available by Jubilant in the quick time of two and a half months," the company quoted Adityanath as saying. "It gives us immense pleasure and satisfaction to present ‘JUBI-R’, the life-saving medicine, to Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath," Jubilant Life Sciences Chairman Shyam S Bhartia said.
The company is donating 1000 vials of JUBI-R through its CSR arm, the Jubilant Bhartia Foundation, he added. In May 2020, Jubilant entered into a non-exclusive licensing agreement with Gilead Sciences, Inc., that granted it the right to register, manufacture and sell Gilead’s investigational drug remdesivir in 127 countries including India, the company said.
