PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturing farm assets

Modi also released the sixth installment of Rs 17,100 crore to more than 8.55 crore farmer-beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme

The Prime Minister launched the new Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through video conference. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior ministry officials were also present on the occasion.