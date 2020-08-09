PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund

PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra FundPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 11:27 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturing farm assets
Modi also released the sixth installment of Rs 17,100 crore to more than 8.55 crore farmer-beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme
The Prime Minister launched the new Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through video conference. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior ministry officials were also present on the occasion.