Left Menu
Development News Edition

PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 11:30 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 11:27 IST
PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund
File photo Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturing farm assets

Modi also released the sixth installment of Rs 17,100 crore to more than 8.55 crore farmer-beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme

The Prime Minister launched the new Agriculture Infrastructure Fund through video conference. Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and senior ministry officials were also present on the occasion.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh cr under Agricultural Infrastructure Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched the financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under Agriculture Infrastructure Fund and releases the sixth installment of funds under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojna PM-KISAN scheme vi...

Mahinda Rajapaksa sworn-in as Sri Lanka PM for fourth time

Former Sri Lankan President Mahinda Rajapaksa on Sunday was sworn in as the Prime Minister for the fourth time, days after his party secured a landslide victory in the parliamentary elections. He took oath at the sacred Rajamaha Viharaya, a...

COVID-19: Major ports' cargo handling drops 18% to 193 MT in Apr-July

Hit by disruptions caused by COVID-19, Indias major ports continued to witness a fall in cargo handling, registering 18.06 per cent dip to 193.38 million tonnes MT between April and July this fiscal, according to the Indian Ports Associatio...

PM launches financing facility worth Rs 1 lakh crore under Agri-Infra Fund

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday launched a financing facility of Rs 1 lakh crore under the Agriculture Infrastructure Fund for agri-entrepreneurs, startups, agri-tech players and farmer groups for post-harvest management and nurturin...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020