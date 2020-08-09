Left Menu
Development News Edition

ONGC cuts debt by 35 pc to Rs 13,949 crore

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has cut its debt by more than one-third but faces an uphill challenge to meeting planned expenditure during current fiscal due to oil and gas prices falling below sub-optimal levels, according to company officials and regulatory filings.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 12:54 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 12:50 IST
ONGC cuts debt by 35 pc to Rs 13,949 crore
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

State-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) has cut its debt by more than one-third but faces an uphill challenge to meeting planned expenditure during current fiscal due to oil and gas prices falling below sub-optimal levels, according to company officials and regulatory filings. ONGC's outstanding debt of Rs 21,593 crore as on March 31, 2019, has come down to Rs 13,949 crore as on March 31, 2020, as it used revenue from better operations to retire some of the borrowings, according to the company's regulatory filings.

Out of this debt, long-term borrowings account for Rs 2,245 crore which is due for maturity in December 2029. The company had cash and cash equivalent (including other bank balances) of Rs 968 crore as on March 31, 2020, up from a record low of Rs 504 crore a year back.

The standalone debt-equity ratio at the end of March 31, 2020, is only 0.07 which is considered comfortable. Company officials explained that ONGC has been working on bringing operational efficiencies and financial discipline and used surplus revenues to repay debt.

"While we ended the 2019-20 fiscal year with a comfortable financial position, we face an uphill challenge during the current 2020-21 financial year. The pandemic has played havoc on oil prices and government-mandated gas price is way below the cost of production," a senior official said. ONGC has planned a CAPEX of over Rs 26,000 crore and meeting that with current oil and gas price will be a challenge, he said.

Another official said the company had taken an impairment loss of Rs 4,899 crore in Q4 FY'20 to factor into estimated future crude oil and natural gas prices. However, the company believes that oil and gas prices will recover in the future, and in that case, this impairment loss shall be reversed as and when prices rise, he said. ONGC once was India's most profitable company with a cash balance of over Rs 10,000 crore. But the fortunes reversed after the company bought the government's 51.11 percent stake in oil marketing company Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd (HPCL) and the Gujarat government's GSPC in a KG basin gas block.

It funded the Rs 36,915 crore acquisition of 51.11 percent equity shares in HPCL through internal funds of Rs 12,034 crore and balance Rs 24,881 crore from borrowed money from commercial banks. The funding requirement of Rs 7,560 crore for Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation's KG block acquisition was met by way of borrowing against term deposits. It's cash and balances dipped to touch a record low of Rs 504 crore in March 2019, down from Rs 1,013 crore in March 2018 and Rs 9,511 crore in March 2017 and Rs 9,957 in March 2016.

"We live in an era of sub-optimal oil prices and government-mandated natural gas prices that are way below the cost. The answer to such a scenario is to optimize cost and bring in operational efficiencies," an official said. He said the company has sufficient lines of credit/ short term fund facilities with banks amounting to Rs 7,800 crore for meeting the working capital or deficit requirements. Further, the company has an overall limit of Rs 10,000 crore for raising funds through Commercial Paper.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi's education board will not be imposed on government schools: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

Delhis education board will not be imposed on government schools Deputy CM Manish Sisodia....

France's Macron to host donor conference for blast-stricken Lebanon

French President Emmanuel Macron will host U.S. President Donald Trump and other political leaders on Sunday for a U.N.-endorsed donors conference by video to raise emergency relief for Lebanon following this weeks massive explosion in Beir...

Grounded Mauritius ship operator apologises for oil leak

The operator of a Japanese bulk carrier which ran aground off Mauritius in the Indian Ocean apologised on Sunday for a major oil spill which officials and environmentalists say is creating an ecological disaster.The MV Wakashio, operated by...

Mbappe likely to return against Atalanta after completing training session

Paris Saint-Germain PSG striker Kylian Mbappe is likely to play Champions League quarterfinal against Atalanta after the attacker was spotted training on Saturday. While working out solo, Mbappe was seen with the ball at his feet and even t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020