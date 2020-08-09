Left Menu
Development News Edition

Expect sales volume to improve in festive season, positive recovery in Oct-Mar period: Honda

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 14:16 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 14:13 IST
Expect sales volume to improve in festive season, positive recovery in Oct-Mar period: Honda
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Japanese auto major Honda expects sales to bounce back in India over the next few months, on the back of enhanced product portfolio and resumption of operations at dealerships across the country, according to a senior company official. The auto maker, which is present in the country through a wholly-owned subsidiary, also expects production across its two plants in India to touch pre-COVID levels by the end of next month, helping it reduce waiting time for its recently launched products, especially the fifth generation City.

"With festive season ahead of us, we are hoping for a month on month improvement in sales volumes going forward and expect to start showing positive recovery on monthly volumes in second half of fiscal," Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) Senior Vice President and Director (Sales and Marketing) Rajesh Goel told PTI in an interview. The response to the recently launched models has been extremely positive and is helping the company create excitement in the market and improve buying sentiment, he added.

The all-new City, in particular, has received a great response from the market, both in terms of enquiries and contracts, and has been able to stimulate the mid-size sedan segment, Goel noted. The customers for City have always been very discerning and as per the initial response, the top end ZX variant, with numerous segment-first features, is getting the maximum demand of almost 60 per cent, he added.

In another trend, more than half of the first month bookings are for CVT (automatic) variants as compared to 40 per cent in the fourth generation City, Goel said. Besides City, the company recently introduced new WR-V and BS-VI compliant diesel trim of Civic sedan. It is now gearing up to drive in new version of Jazz.

Goel said HCIL was in the middle of BS-VI transition when the national lockdown happened, leading to a sharp fall in monthly sales. "Ever since our production resumed in mid-June, our priority has been to quickly roll out the models," Goel said.

He added that the company is now in the process of gradually ramping up its production to reduce waiting period for the City. "Both our plants in Greater Noida and Tapukara are operational since mid-June. Our production is currently at about 60 per cent of pre-COVID level.

"When we resumed operations in mid-June, we had started at 25 per cent level. This is being further ramped up and we hope to reach 100 per cent of pre-COVID production level by end of September," Goel said. The approach has been to target and achieve safe, stable and efficient operations, he added.

The plants started with limited capacity and lesser manpower to ensure strict adherence to the safety and distancing norms, which are a must in the current prevailing scenario, Goel said. The auto maker is also monitoring its dealers' operational status on a daily basis as they continue to get impacted due to intermittent local lockdowns for COVID-19 prevention and day-wise restrictions, he noted.

The company's sales network was operational in about 80-85 per cent of market in mid-July as against 95 per cent after Unlock 2.0, Goel noted. "Currently the dealerships are again open in about 92-94 per cent of the market and we are adapting to the start-stop method of operations. Since a lot of sales processes have been digitalised, it is surely helping us to continue reaching out to our customers even during lockdowns," he added.

Goel said almost one-third of the company's sales network had adopted the new corporate identity guidelines by the end of 2019-20 fiscal. "Due to COVID crisis, currently we have prioritised areas that are essential for dealer business sustenance over this initiative as it requires capital investment, specially related to hardware. Once business situation normalises, we will resume the initiative," he said.

Last year in February, the company had announced to revamp its entire sales network over the next three years, entailing an investment of up to Rs 270 crore in collaboration with dealer partners. It involves adoption of a new corporate identity across company's nearly 400 dealerships in the country.

TRENDING

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

Kerala plane crash: Family of Co-Pilot Captain Akhilesh Kumar mourns his death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Inflow of 90,000 cusecs pushes Mettur Dam level to 75.83 feet

Due to the heavy inflow, the water-level in the Mettur Dam in Salem district on Sunday stood at 75.83 feet against the capacity of 120 feet. The inflow, which was 55,000 cusecs on Saturday, increased to 90,000 cusecs this morning, raising t...

FIR against Congress' Jitu Patwari for tampering with PM Modi's photograph

An FIR was registered against Congress leader Jitu Patwari for allegedly tampering with a photograph of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and posting it on Twitter, the police said. Pawan Singhal, Inspector, Chhatripura Police Station said that ...

ISL: Nerijus Valskis part ways with Chennaiyin FC

Chennaiyin FC have officially parted ways with Indian Super League ISL 2019-20 seasons Golden Boot winner Nerijus Valskis. The 33-year-old striker made a name for himself in his debut season in India, scoring 15 goals in 20 matches for Chen...

4 dead, 5 injured as MUV hits truck in C'garh's Mahasamund

Four people were killed and five injured on Sunday when their multi utility vehicle crashed into a stationary truck on National Highway 53 in Chhattisgarhs Mahasamund district, police said. The incident took place in the early hours of the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020