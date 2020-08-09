Left Menu
Development News Edition

FPIs remain net buyers in Aug 1st week; pump in Rs 8,327 cr

According to Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India, "A mix of domestic and global factors led to this huge net inflow." Risk appetite among foreign investors apparently enhanced after a slew of encouraging economic data from the US, Europe and China raised hopes that there could be a chance of a quicker rebound in the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Srivastava noted. On the domestic front, there have been few major block deals in the market where either the management or promoters led shareholders sold their stakes.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-08-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 15:37 IST
FPIs remain net buyers in Aug 1st week; pump in Rs 8,327 cr

Overseas investors remained net buyers in Indian markets by investing a net Rs 8,327 crore in the first week of August amid better than expected results by big Indian companies. Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) invested a net Rs 7,842 crore in equities and Rs 485 crore in the debt segment between Aug 3-6, according to depositories data.

FPIs have been net buyers in the past two months. They invested Rs 3,301 crore in July and Rs 24,053 crore in June on net basis. Harsh Jain, co-founder and COO at Groww, said that India's biggest companies have posted better than expected results despite lockdowns and the rising number of COVID-19 cases and FPIs' investment preferences have also evolved accordingly. "The popularity of bluechip stocks has increased while small and mid-cap stocks are losing favour," he added.

The corporate fundamentals have been improving over the quarter and making many bluechip companies attractive for FPI investors. In addition, the continuous increase in liquidity due to printing of money in western economies is supporting the rise of all equity markets across the globe, Jain said. According to Himanshu Srivastava, associate director - manager research, Morningstar India, "A mix of domestic and global factors led to this huge net inflow." Risk appetite among foreign investors apparently enhanced after a slew of encouraging economic data from the US, Europe and China raised hopes that there could be a chance of a quicker rebound in the global economy from the COVID-19 pandemic, Srivastava noted.

On the domestic front, there have been few major block deals in the market where either the management or promoters led shareholders sold their stakes. FPIs bought into these deals, especially in that of Bandhan Bank, where the promoter sold his stake, he added. "The sustainability of net inflows by FPIs in Indian equities is hard to ascertain at the moment as there are several concerns looming large. Surge in coronavirus cases globally, increasing tension between the US and China and limping of Indian economy may act as a deterrent for foreign investors," Srivastava said..

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon information minister resigns in wake of deadly blast

Lebanons information minister resigned on Sunday as the country grapples with the aftermath of the devastating blast that ripped through the capital and raised public anger to new levels. The resignation comes as public anger is mounting ag...

NCLAT sets aside plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Gujarat Ambuja Exports

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has upheld an NCLT order setting aside a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. A three-member NCLAT bench upheld the order of the Ahmedabad bench of the...

Drug used to treat alcoholism useful in fight against COVID-19: Study

With the use of molecular modelling, two medications that have been known for a long time can be used to fight SARS-CoV-2, found a team of chemists from HSE University and the Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry. These are disulfiram, w...

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in parts of Maha: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Maharashtra due to a low pressure area formed over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Most of the places in Maharashtra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020