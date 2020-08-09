Left Menu
Development News Edition

'Amazon Easy' stores now in all-new avatar

Amazon said it works with several network partners like Vakrangee, Indiabuys, and Velocity in the country to bring the Amazon Easy experience to new-to-ecommerce customers.PTI RS NVG NVG

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-08-2020 16:06 IST | Created: 09-08-2020 16:06 IST
'Amazon Easy' stores now in all-new avatar

Bengaluru, Aug 9 (PTI):Online retailer Amazon on Sunday launched an upgraded 'Amazon Easy' store format that integrates its multiple services through a single touchpoint. The format would offer a touch-and-feel product experience through a physical product display, the company said in a statement.

Customers can also place an order on Amazon.in with guided assistance from the store staff and either pick up the order from the store or get it delivered at their doorstep, it said. The store owners can now leverage Amazons last-mile delivery program 'I Have Space'to deliver packages to customers in their area as well as facilitate pickups.

The first such exclusive Amazon Easy store is now operational in Mahalakshmi layout here. Amazon would soon expand the upgraded format stores to other parts of the country with the existing and new network partners, the statement said.

Director (Customer Experience & Marketing), Amazon India, Kishore Thotasaid, We see Amazon Easy playing an important role in enabling the next 200-300 million customers to enjoy shopping on Amazon.in as well as creating local jobs and self-employment opportunities. Amazon said it works with several network partners like Vakrangee, Indiabuys, and Velocity in the country to bring the Amazon Easy experience to new-to-ecommerce customers.PTI RS NVG NVG

TRENDING

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

World News Roundup: Brazil COVID-19 deaths reach 100,000; Blast rocks military base in Somali capital and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's Victoria sees 'stabilisation' in new coronavirus cases; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,122 to 215,336 and more

Reuters Health News Summary

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanon information minister resigns in wake of deadly blast

Lebanons information minister resigned on Sunday as the country grapples with the aftermath of the devastating blast that ripped through the capital and raised public anger to new levels. The resignation comes as public anger is mounting ag...

NCLAT sets aside plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Gujarat Ambuja Exports

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal NCLAT has upheld an NCLT order setting aside a plea to initiate insolvency proceedings against Gujarat Ambuja Exports Ltd. A three-member NCLAT bench upheld the order of the Ahmedabad bench of the...

Drug used to treat alcoholism useful in fight against COVID-19: Study

With the use of molecular modelling, two medications that have been known for a long time can be used to fight SARS-CoV-2, found a team of chemists from HSE University and the Zelinsky Institute of Organic Chemistry. These are disulfiram, w...

Heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in parts of Maha: IMD

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely in parts of Maharashtra due to a low pressure area formed over north-west and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday. Most of the places in Maharashtra...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020