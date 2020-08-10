PM Modi inaugurates first ever optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands

PM Modi inaugurates first ever optical fibre cable project for Andaman and Nicobar IslandsPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 11:33 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 11:29 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday inaugurated the first-ever undersea optical fiber cable project for Andaman and Nicobar Islands which will provide high-speed broadband connections in the union territory at par with services in the mainland
The Prime Minister had laid the foundation for 2,312-kilometer Chennai - Andaman and Nicobar Islands (CANI) connecting submarine optical fiber cable project on December 30, 2018
"From Chennai to Port Blair, Port Blair to Little Andaman and Port Blair to Swaraj Dweep, this service has started in large part of Andaman Nicobar from today," Modi said after inaugurating the project.
